NAPLES, Italy (August 22, 2021) - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) awarded a long-term electrical supply contract to Enel Energia July 21, 2022. Award was made in the amount of $90,067,502.12 and will sustain a long-term agreement with bases in Naples, Sigonella, Gaeta, and Vincenza, Italy.



In November 2021, without warning, the Navy electricity contract provider for our bases in Italy unilaterally terminated a long-standing contract. As a result, all electricity services for our bases were moved to an Italian safeguard program where electricity was provided at a much higher rate with no assuredness that the electricity would be provided on a continual basis without interruption placing all U.S. Navy installations in Italy at risk.



“This has been a huge effort, said Cherie Mitchell, division director, requiring close coordination, meetings, establishment of a tiger team, expeditious turnaround times, an industry day, a contract rewrite and an expedited award of the new contract.”



Over several months of sustained effort, the NAVFAC EURAFCENT team took the U.S. Navy from the edge of an Italy-wide power outage, to a stable, cost-effective, long term agreement with Enel Energia.



"Despite massive European energy market volatility exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said Capt. Ryan Carrey, NAVFAC EURAFCENT operations officer, I'm proud to say NAVFAC and our Italian industry partners were able to achieve rapid success in support of the strengthening alliance.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 Story ID: 427740 Location: NAPLES, IT NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards $90M Electrical Supply Contract to Enel Energia, by Andrew Taylor