US Army's LRMC International TCCC event empowers U.S. allies and partners to be stronger together in combat medicine

LANDSTUHL, GERMANY - Combat medics from the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, and the U.S., practiced critical medical skills in a week-long international tactical combat casualty care event at the Landstuhl Medical Simulation Center, in Landstuhl, Germany, from August 8-12th. Multinational events like the International TCCC enables the command to sustain strong relationships and promote multinational military interoperability.



Soldiers from the different nations integrated into multinational teams for the entire week. The purpose behind this was to reinforce interoperability and overcome challenges posed by language, differing experience, and equipment barriers.



“Multinational teams really build up partner force skills,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathan Boyer, the medical director of the simulation center. “We see what they have and how they do things, and they see how we do it. We build a team effort to combine their information and knowledge with our knowledge and skills so we can become better as a group. You really can’t take care of trauma patients without being able to work as a team.”



The curriculum focused on a variety of exercises, including hemorrhage control, airway management, shock treatment, and burn treatment. The event also featured an obstacle course intended to challenge teams as they transferred simulated causalities through difficult terrain.



Estonian Sgt. Jüri Ulutos shared his experience when functioning within his multinational team.



“In my group, there were three Germans, a Czech soldier, a Polish solider, a U.S. Soldier, and me,” Ulutos said. “The biggest challenge was the different types of experience we all have. We all have our different tactics and how we do things. But with quick planning and quick thinking, the scenarios turned out well. The best experience about this whole was seeing what I know, learn, and teach from different perspectives and seeing how the others practice and teach it. It’s been great.”



The event concluded with a written and hands-on test to evaluate the medical knowledge and skills of participants. The class passed with excellence and provided positive feedback, particularly for multinational engagements to occur more frequently.



“Ideally we would like to use four different locations throughout Germany for the International TCCC events,” Boyer said. “One main location here and three other locations around Germany. We would try to do that quarterly.”



LRMC continues to lead from the front and actively strengthen medical interoperability through these continual international engagements. Deepened medical alliances within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa footprint will ultimately increase survivability of all soldiers on the battlefield.

