KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen with the 8th Medical Group participated in a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 19, 2022. The training exercise tested Airmen on their ability to rapidly respond to medical emergencies while reinforcing readiness and strengthening capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 03:57 Story ID: 427732 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th Medical Group participate in training event, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.