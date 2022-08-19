KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron gathered to perform rapid airfield damage recovery - also known as RADR - at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. Airmen from the 8th CES tested their ability to repair airfield damage in a contested environment as part of a training event.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 03:57 Story ID: 427731 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Devils tested on rapid airfield damage recovery, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.