Red Devils tested on rapid airfield damage recovery

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron gathered to perform rapid airfield damage recovery - also known as RADR - at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. Airmen from the 8th CES tested their ability to repair airfield damage in a contested environment as part of a training event.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 03:57
|Story ID:
|427731
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
