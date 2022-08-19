Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Devils tested on rapid airfield damage recovery

    Red Devils tested on rapid airfield damage recovery

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron gathered to perform rapid airfield damage recovery - also known as RADR - at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. Airmen from the 8th CES tested their ability to repair airfield damage in a contested environment as part of a training event.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 03:57
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
