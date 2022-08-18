Wolf Pack defenders routinely train to fight tonight

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron receive feedback during a routine...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz | Airmen from the 8th Security Forces Squadron receive feedback during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. These training events provide opportunities for Wolf Pack Airmen to immerse in simulated real-world scenarios and ultimately remain mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz) see less | View Image Page