Wolf Pack defenders routinely train to fight tonight

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.18.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Defenders from the 8th Security Forces Squadron played both sides of a ground attack scenario during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. The 8th SFS, as well as other Wolf Pack units, conduct regular training events to stay ready to fight at a moment’s notice.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.22.2022 03:57
    Story ID: 427730
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
