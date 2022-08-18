Wolf Pack defenders routinely train to fight tonight

Defenders from the 8th Security Forces Squadron played both sides of a ground attack scenario during a training event on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 18, 2022. The 8th SFS, as well as other Wolf Pack units, conduct regular training events to stay ready to fight at a moment’s notice.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 03:57
|Story ID:
|427730
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
