KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron responded to a simulated injury at Kunsan Air Base, Aug. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 8th LRS were tested on their ability to provide Tactical Combat Casualty Care to Airmen of the 8th Fighter Wing as part of a base wide training event.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2022 03:57
|Story ID:
|427729
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron speeds into action with TCCC training, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS
