8th Logistics Readiness Squadron speeds into action with TCCC training

Photo By Senior Airman Shannon Braaten | A wing inspection team member watches as Staff Sgt. Dylan McCleary, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation Support noncommissioned officer in charge, performs Tactical Combat Casualty Care capabilities during a simulated injury scenario at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 8th LRS tested their ability to provide TCCC capabilities to members of the 8th Fighter Wing as part of a training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Members of the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron responded to a simulated injury at Kunsan Air Base, Aug. 17, 2022. Airmen from the 8th LRS were tested on their ability to provide Tactical Combat Casualty Care to Airmen of the 8th Fighter Wing as part of a base wide training event.