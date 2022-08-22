PHCE strengthens interoperability with Bundeswehr

BRUCHSAL, Germany – In the spirit of marksmanship training and partnership, the 6. Feldjaeger Regiment 3 from Bruchsal, Germany, hosted Public Health Command Europe soldiers in a Schuetzenschnur, German marksmanship, shooting event Aug. 9.



PHCE soldiers from across Germany and Belgium were trained by ten German soldiers on how to fire the German G-36 rifle and P-8 pistol. The occasion gave soldiers the chance to experience the differences in coalition partner weapons systems and strengthen partnerships with NATO allies.



The competition is a result of almost five years of friendship between the senior enlisted advisor, Master Sgt. Ilker Irmak, at Public Health Command Europe and Feldjaegerfeldwebel, equivalent to a U.S. Army Master Sergeant, Cortez Kaefer, personal protection lead and instructor, with the 6. Feldjaeger Regiment 3.



“We go way back. We initially met at a United States Army Medical Materiel Center Europe Schuetzenschnur event in 2018,” Kaefer said. “Throughout deployments and moves we remained in touch. Irmak returned to Germany in March and called me right away to discuss partnerships in the future.”



"This event is to tighten partnerships and rekindle friendships with our host nation counterparts," Irmak said. "But most importantly, we cannot forget the tactical significance of this event it allows us to familiarize ourselves with German weapon systems, gain proficiency and to operate those if called upon."



For those fortunate enough to participate, there's a chance to receive either a gold, silver or bronze Schutzenschnur marksmanship award, which U.S. soldiers can wear on their dress uniforms.



The following soldiers successfully received the marksmanship badge:



Public Health Command Europe, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment:

Pfc. Oscar Caro

Spc. Joel Robles

Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Alejandro

Capt. Megan Heineman

Maj. Melody Mullin



Public Health Activity- Rheinland Pfalz:

Cpl. Aleqs Gibson

Cpl. Kelby Gilmore

Cpl. Jasmine Maxi

Sgt. Kameron Coleman

Sgt. Stephanie Hardin

Sgt. Ryan Harper

Sgt. 1st Class Mario Leon

Sgt. 1st Class Eddie Valentin





Sgt. Ryan Harper, veterinary food inspector at the Baumholder Veterinary Treatment Facility, said it was a great chance for someone in his field, who usually does not get as many range opportunities as other military occupational specialties, “to practice and learn new pointers while interacting with the German Army.



“It’s an amazing opportunity that allows us to italics our skills and see changes through the others eyes,” Harper said. “It’s important because it allows for soldiers to learn things they never knew and in a joint combat environment it may be necessary.”



Public Health Command Europe is hosting soldiers of the 6. Feldjaeger Regiment 3 at the Breitwenwald range in Landstuhl to compete for the U.S. marksmanship badge later this year.



"This is just one of many partnership events we have planned in the future," Irmak said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 08.22.2022 02:49 Story ID: 427728 Location: BRUCHSAL, BW, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHCE strengthens interoperability with Bundeswehr, by Michelle Thum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.