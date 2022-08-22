U.S. Air Forces Africa, Botswana Defence Force partner for LNO Working Group 2022

U.S. Air Forces Africa, along with the Botswana Defence Force, are co-hosting the 5th annual LNO Working Group in Kasane, Botswana, August 22-26, 2022.



Approximately 28 African countries are participating in this year’s LNO Working Group. The event allows action officer-level personnel designated by their respective Air Forces to collaborate, and it provides a space for LNOs to exchange experiences and work solutions to Air Power and Air Operations challenges on the African continent.



The LNO Working Group is a precursor to the 12th annual African Air Chief Symposium scheduled to be held in Senegal in 2023.



AACS serves as an opportunity to expand membership of the Association of African Air Forces, identify key challenges confronting African air chiefs, strengthen partner networks, and share best practices for enhancing partner capacity.



This year’s working group will also include the Senior Enlisted Forum (SEF) and the Air Transport Sharing Mechanism capstone. There will also be cultural events to strengthen the partnership among all nations involved.



For more information, contact AFAFRICA/PA at +49 (0) 6371-47-6558 or via e-mail at usafepao.pao@us.af.mil.

