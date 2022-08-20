USS Tripoli Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley

USS Tripoli Public Affairs



PHILLIPINE SEA – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) successfully completed a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Aug 11, 2022.

During the RAS Tripoli received 500,000 gallons of fuel, 175 pallets of food, 25 pallets of parts, and 15 pallets of mail.

“The Sailors and Marines worked efficiently to get the supplies aboard,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Jesus Ron, from New York, who supervised the RAS working party. “They got all of the stores aboard safely and without any issues.”

A RAS provides ships the necessary repair parts and supplies to maintain operational readiness while at sea.

“The RAS allows us to continue to project a forward presence without having to interrupt our time at sea to replenish our stores,” said Lt. j.g. Jonathan Andree, Tripoli’s Bos’n.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

