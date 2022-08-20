Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    USS Tripoli Replenishment-At-Sea

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley | 220815-N-VJ326-1081 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 15, 2022) – Sailors move supplies aboard

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2022

    Story by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    USS Tripoli Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea
    Story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley
    USS Tripoli Public Affairs

    PHILLIPINE SEA – Amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) successfully completed a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Aug 11, 2022.
    During the RAS Tripoli received 500,000 gallons of fuel, 175 pallets of food, 25 pallets of parts, and 15 pallets of mail.
    “The Sailors and Marines worked efficiently to get the supplies aboard,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Jesus Ron, from New York, who supervised the RAS working party. “They got all of the stores aboard safely and without any issues.”
    A RAS provides ships the necessary repair parts and supplies to maintain operational readiness while at sea.
    “The RAS allows us to continue to project a forward presence without having to interrupt our time at sea to replenish our stores,” said Lt. j.g. Jonathan Andree, Tripoli’s Bos’n.
    Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
    For more information about Tripoli, head to the command’s Facebook (www.facebook.com/usstripoli) and Instagram (www.instgram.com/officialusstripoli) pages.
    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.20.2022 09:16
    Story ID: 427711
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Tripoli Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea, by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli Replenishment-At-Sea
    USS Tripoli Vertical Replenishment

