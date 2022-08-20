USS Tripoli and 31st MEU Prepare for Maiden Patrol

PACIFIC OCEAN - The amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) prepared for their maiden patrol with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) during a port visit to Okinawa, Japan, July 28.

With more than 2,400 Sailors and Marines, each of Tripoli’s departments had an area of responsibility to ensure that the ship can support the MEU and their operations.

“Bringing the MEU aboard will be an opportunity to integrate as one Navy and Marine Corps team,” said Lt. Joel Tidd, Tripoli’s assistant supply officer. “Challenges including longer chow lines and sharing both working and living spaces will be part of the new regular routine. However, our combined efforts will increase the mission ranges and lethality of Team Tripoli.”

Tripoli Sailors frequently onload supplies and stores while in port, and embarking the Marines in Okinawa was no exception. Tripoli received over 100 pallets of food, retail goods, general stores, and mail.

“Supply evolutions in port are a team effort by over 200 outstanding supply department Sailors and Marines to re-supply and replenish our storerooms, receive and distribute mail and care packages, offload trash and hazardous waste, all while providing daily customer service support,” said Tidd.

In addition to the efforts of Supply department, Weapons department was equally busy handling all of the MEU’s small arms, as well as preparing ordnance for missions.



“There are more weapons onboard and now the majority of the weapons belong to the 31st MEU,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kenneth Davis, Tripoli’s Weapons department head. “Random spot checks of the berthings and armory by the Marines, G2 division, and the weapons duty officers is paramount.”

Every member of the MEU’s ground combat element (GCE) brought their rifle. It was Weapons department’s responsibility for turning over all of the rifle rack locks to the troop armory staff noncommissioned officer, and verify all rifle rack tuff locks properly operated.

However, the MEU onload was not all business after working hours; Tripoli and MEU personnel experienced liberty in Okinawa. Sailors and Marines took to the beach to unwind. Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) White Beach provided buses to and from Kadena Air Force Base where personnel shopped at the base Exchange.

“It was a pleasant surprise to have the beach access and our beachside trailer so close to the ship,” said Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Christopher Carlson from Buckley, Washington. “Out of all of the ports we’ve been to, Okinawa is my favorite. The waters here are crystal clear, and I just enjoyed hanging out with my friends on the beach.”

For the next six weeks, Tripoli will support the MEU during their combat certification process known as Amphibious Integrated Training Certification Exercise (AIT CERTEX), which combines the abilities of the Navy and the Marine Corps to carry out various maritime missions.

Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

