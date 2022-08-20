USS Arlington, USS Gunston Hall Completes U.S. - Finland Interoperability Exercise; Port in Riga, Latvia

RIGA, Latvia – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) with embarked Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) arrived in Riga, Latvia for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 20, 2022.



The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) participated in an amphibious interoperability exercise from Aug. 9-18 with Finnish naval and maritime forces in order to sustain and increase unit readiness while deterring future aggression in the north Baltic Sea and southwest Finland archipelago.



The Kearsarge ARG and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Arlington and Gunston Hall.



"Our visit to our Latvian NATO allies comes on the heel the U.S. Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin's visit last week as a physical demonstration of the United States commitment to our Baltic allies," said Capt. Eric Kellum, commanding officer of USS Arlington. "The Kearsarge ARG-MEU brings substantial capability that is flexible, agile, mobile, and ready to rapidly respond to threats or potential threats in the region. The primary advantage is we show up ready to work on Day 1. I know my crew looks forward to spending quality time ashore and experiencing the Latvian culture and rich history."



While in port, the ships will host a pier side engagement with representatives from the Latvian Embassy. Additionally, the ships’ crews also plan to visit Riga City, Riga Old Town, and the Gauja National Park.

Embarked commands with the Kearsarge ARG include Amphibious Squadron SIX, 22nd MEU, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Fleet Surgical Team 4, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Assault Craft Unit 2, Assault Craft Unit 4, Naval Beach Group 2, and Beach Master Unit 2.



Amphibious ready groups, and larger amphibious task forces, provide military commanders a wide range of flexible capabilities including maritime security operations, expeditionary power projection, strike operations, forward naval presence, crisis response, sea control, deterrence, counter-terrorism, information operations, security cooperation and counter-proliferation, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and Partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

