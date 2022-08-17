NMCSD VolunTEEN parents, teens applaud program

Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) VolunTEEN Kaite Bailey (center) and fellow...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) VolunTEEN Kaite Bailey (center) and fellow VolunTEENs observe a medical demonstration Aug 3. during NMCSD's inaugural VolunTEEN program. After more than five weeks of participating in this heavily centric STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program, VolunTEENS walk away with greater insight, understanding and appreciation of a diverse range of activities that occur at a Medical Treatment Facility (MTF). NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) inaugural VolunTEEN program concluded with a graduation ceremony Aug. 17 with much praise from parents and VolunTEENs alike.



After more than five weeks of participating in this heavily centric STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program, VolunTEENS walk away with greater insight, understanding and appreciation of a diverse range of activities that occur at a Medical Treatment Facility (MTF).



“While I had a strong suspicion of knowing what I signed up for, I was entirely surprised by the medical and scientific exposure that we received throughout this program,” said Kaite Bailey, daughter of Cmdr. James Bailey, NMCSD associate director of surgical services. “Nothing could have prepared me for the high degree of commitment to helping ensure that every single day was packed with activities that broadened our horizons within the exciting and dynamic world of military medicine — specifically, Navy Medicine.”



At one family’s home, discussions over dinner revolved around the VolunTEEN program.



“There was not a single dinner conversation that Alivia didn’t express to us the outstanding experience she and her fellow VolunTEENs were having at NMCSD,” expressed Rebecca Schmidgal, mother of Alivia Schmidgal.



Schmidgal, who is married to Lt. Cmdr. Chad Schmidgal, NMCSD dermatologist, added that for most hospital volunteer opportunities minors cannot participate.



“We are so grateful for this volunteer opportunity at NMCSD because it offers Alivia something tangible that should undoubtably have a positive effect as she engages in community supported activities that colleges look at closely,” explained Schmidgal.



Team leads attest to the transformative effect that the VolunTEEN program had on the teens. The transformation they describe started with anticipation and exhilaration of the unknown in terms of the program. Gradually, and as they evolved, the teens were demonstrating promising potential as future health care providers in the manner in which they carried out simulation activities.



“Their curiosity and interest was no less on par than when I was attending college level medical courses,” said Lt. Cynthia Holte, NMCSD telemetry nurse. “I, along with my fellow team leads, could not believe the professional caliber of such young professionals.”



While many of the VolunTEENs already had an interest in medicine prior to signing up, others gravitated towards it throughout the program.



“We were also elated to hear anytime one of the VolunTEENs would announce a new-found interest in pursuing the medical field,” added Holte. “I personally found it inspirational when one of the teens expressed to me her desire to become a nurse.”



“The VolunTEEN program was Capt. Kim Davis’ [NMCSD director] idea and without her vision we would not have had the opportunity to interact with these fantastic kids,” said Jeff Apana, NMCSD chief experience officer and VolunTEEN program lead coordinator.



Teens today, potential Navy Medicine leaders tomorrow.



“The program was designed to elevate their interest in STEM fields, or at the minimum, spark an interest that may have not been there; but, I believe we’ve gone further and can argue that Navy Medicine’s pillar of Medical Force Generation has been adhered to in this program by supporting these future leaders, hopefully who go on to serve in the U.S. Navy or sister service,” added Apana.



