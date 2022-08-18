Local Educators Hosted by America’s First Corps

Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Educators from Seattle to Olympia met with key military leaders to learn about...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Educators from Seattle to Olympia met with key military leaders to learn about military opportunities for their students during a social gathering on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022. At a time when the Army is facing one of the most challenging recruiting environments since the inception of the all-volunteer force, efforts to recruit Soldiers are a top priority going into the next fiscal year. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (Aug. 18, 2022) – Educators from Seattle to Olympia met with key military leaders during a social gathering at Russell Landing on American Lake with hors d’oeuvres, live music and remarks about rewards and benefits for their students to consider when pursuing military service.



“Educators are among the first influencers in a student’s life,” said Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commanding general of America’s First Corps. “We the Army have to touch the influencers to let you know how important you are. Soldiers are always getting thanked for their service, but we want to personally thank you all for your service as educators.”



At a time when the Army is facing one of the most challenging recruiting environments since the inception of the all-volunteer force, efforts to recruit Soldiers are a top priority going into the next fiscal year.



Guest speakers included sisters Delaney and Belen Zuniga, who shared their experiences as Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets at Pacific Lutheran University.



“The military is something my sister and I have considered for a long time,” said Belen, a rising senior and aspiring adjutant general officer. “As first-generation college students who also wanted to serve in the military, ROTC was the best decision we ever made.”



Delaney, a rising junior, followed with remarks about her aspirations for military service.



“I’m interested in becoming a medical officer,” said Delaney. “It interests me most because of the mental and physical challenges, and also because of the foundation for pursuing a potential civilian career.”



Attendees had ample opportunities to converse with and learn from those in uniform about the many available career opportunities to better inform their students who may be interested in pursuing military service.



“The Army is not an end; it is a beginning,” said Brunson. “I always tell young Soldiers to finish their first term, and then decide what they want to do from there.”



America’s First Corps is hosting a “Meet your Army Day” on Aug. 25 and would like educators and influencers to encourage young adults to attend. The Army is a pathway to prosperity in which people can serve in a myriad of different specialties, see the world, continue their education and make a difference.



For more information about Army careers, visit www.goarmy.com/careers.