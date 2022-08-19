Fort McCoy holds first Community Appreciation Night since 2019

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks to guests Aug. 18, 2022, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talks to guests Aug. 18, 2022, at the Community Appreciation Night event at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 60 people participated in the event that brings together Fort McCoy personnel with community leaders from nearby cities, townships, towns, and villages. It was the first event like this at the post since 2019. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 60 Fort McCoy Garrison and local community guests participated in the 2022 Fort McCoy Community Appreciation Night held Aug. 18 at McCoy’s Community Center on post.



The annual Fort McCoy Garrison event coordinated by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office was the first held at the installation since 2019. Events for 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for Fort McCoy’s 2021 response for Operation Allies Welcome.



The 2022 event was held in the banquet room at McCoy’s Community Center and included guests from agencies around the installation as well as guests from communities such as Tomah, Sparta, West Salem, La Crosse, Onalaska, and other Wisconsin municipalities.



“Thank you for joining us today,” said Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger during the event. “We welcome you. … We are happy we could hold this event this year, and we thank you all for your support for Fort McCoy.”



Each of the community guests were seated with members of the Fort McCoy Garrison to interact and learn more from each other.



“It was great to be able to connect in person with so many of the local business and community leaders who support Fort McCoy,” said Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holliday who helped coordinate the event with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. “After two years without being able to have this event, it was clear how important face-to-face interactions like Community Appreciation Night are to Fort McCoy and the community.”



A dinner for the event was provided by the McCoy’s Community Center staff, which is part of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Additionally, Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Fort McCoy Garrison, supported logistical operations support for the event.



Holliday said the 2023 event should be even better.



“We look forward to 2023 and more invitees taking the opportunity to come to Fort McCoy so we can say thank you for your ongoing support,” she said.



