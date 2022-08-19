NTAG Mid America Changes Hands

ST. LOUIS – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Mid America held a change of command ceremony at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum in St. Louis, Aug. 19, 2022.



During the ceremony, Cmdr. Joshua Oakes relieved Cmdr. Benjamin Fischer as NTAG Mid America’s commanding officer.



Capt. David Webber, commodore of Navy Recruiting Region West, served as the presiding officer and gave words of praise and thanks to the outgoing commanding officer.



“Fischer’s last change of command happened shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world,” said Webber. “With resilience, adaptability, and concern for his people, Fischer and the NTAG Mid America team pivoted to accomplish the mission safely and successfully. Under his leadership, NTAG Mid America shipped more than 3,000 Sailors to the Fleet; meaning his team manned the equivalent of an entire aircraft carrier.”



Webber also spoke highly of the oncoming commanding officer as well.



“I look forward to seeing Oakes bring his own brand and leadership to NTAG Mid America,” said Webber. “He has already shown himself to be a tenacious professional and I have full confidence in his abilities to continue the command’s success.”



After Webber gave his remarks and presented Fischer with his end-of-tour award, Fischer took to the stage to give the last remarks he’d make to his crew – remarks of thanks.



“I want to say thank you to every Sailor at this command,” said Fischer. “I’ve had the privilege to serve with a lot of people at a lot of different commands, but the people here have been the finest and best I’ve ever worked with.”



Toward the end of his remarks, Fischer said that the command was in great hands moving forward with Oakes.



“NTAG Mid America is truly gaining a great leader,” said Fischer. “He is the officer needed for leading the command into the future. NTAG Mid America is getting an outstanding commanding officer... even better than me in all respects.”



Oakes, who served as the executive officer of NTAG Mid America, said the command will continue to build on the strong sense of professionalism and leadership instilled under the guidance of Fischer.



“I could not ask for a better or more professional team as this one,” said Oakes. “Their ingenuity and knowledge of the local markets and schools have been critical to our success. I look forward to further working with them as they strive to meet goaling objectives.”



Oakes also said he is beyond ready to lead the command into the future because of the Sailors’ hard work and tenacity.



“The effort they put in daily, despite the unique challenges of our time, makes me humbled,” said Oakes. “This team of Sailors is a solid, and dare I say, old school batch of recruiters, who without a doubt, have everything we need to make this command successful.”



After everything was said and done, and with the ceremony concluded, Fischer retired after 20 years of naval service.



“The recruiting mission here continues, and now my own personal mission continues as a civilian,” said Fischer. “I hope the next time I meet any of the Sailors here, it will not be as their boss, but as their friend.”



NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky.

