SJAFB conducts active shooter exercise

    Photo By Senior Airman David Lynn | Airmen assigned to the 4th Medical Group triage a simulated patient during an active

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Story by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, N.C.—The 4th Fighter Wing conducted an active shooter exercise at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Aug. 19, 2022.

    Airmen, along with the Goldsboro Police Department, conducted the exercise to ensure they are ready to respond in the event of a real-world active shooter scenario.

    “Exercises like this are held because we have to protect the base,” said Tech. Sgt. Alia McCoy, 4th FW inspector general and exercise planner. “Conducting exercises ensures that our skills stay sharp and we are ready to respond to any emergency that may happen.”

    Overall the training was a success, but there is always room for improvement

    “It went really well but we could always get better,” said McCoy. “Our sweeps went well, we entered quickly and our patrols came quickly, so all-in-all I’d say it was a success.”

    The 4th FW holds active shooter exercises at least twice annually, and Airmen can expect another iteration before the end of the calendar year.

    “Exercises like these are important so we can see where our training is up to this point,” said Lt. Col. Robert Lee, 4th FW/IG. “They give us a chance to test our abilities and processes that we have in place.”

