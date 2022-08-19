AMC commander recognized for commitment to diversity

Photo By Kari Hawkins | Army Materiel Command Commander Gen. Ed Daly, left, is joined by Maj. Gen. David...... read more read more Photo By Kari Hawkins | Army Materiel Command Commander Gen. Ed Daly, left, is joined by Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commander of the Army Sustainment Command, as they wait for introductions during the annual ROCK of the Year awards, presented by The ROCKS, Inc. During the virtual program, Daly was named the Honorary ROCK of the Year, which is the highest award given by the organization, in recognition of his advocacy for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- A military-connected mentorship group designed to strengthen the Army Officer Corps has recognized Army Materiel Command Commander Gen. Ed Daly for his contributions in promoting a diverse workforce.



The ROCKS, Inc., presented their highest award – the Honorary ROCK of the Year – to Daly Aug. 13 during a virtual meeting of its members and mentees. Several other Soldier leaders were also recognized with the organization’s Chairman Exceptional Service Award and as ROCKs of the Year.



“This organization is second to none in providing mentoring, networking and leadership development,” Daly said as he thanked ROCKS members for the recognition. “You bring a lot of value by driving positive change and increasing opportunities every day. You set sterling examples for the next generation of pioneers and super stars.”



Daly made his comments via Zoom from Wiesbaden, Germany, where he and Army Sustainment Command Commander Maj. Gen. David Wilson were reviewing equipment readiness and sustainment.



In receiving the Honorary ROCK of the Year award, Daly joins the ranks of prestigious previous recipients, including former AMC commanders Gen. Gus Perna, 2019; Gen. Ann Dunwoody, 2011; and Gen. Benjamin Griffin, 2006.



“I was just reading a list of past recipients of this honor, and was truly struck by the names – Gen. (Raymond) Odierno, Gen. Dunwoody, Gen. Griffin, Gen. Gordon Sullivan, Gen. (Eric) Shinseki, Gen. (George) Casey and so many others. It reminded me how we are all truly standing on the shoulders of giants whose leadership and mentorship regularly resonates in our thoughts and minds,” Daly said.



The online awards program was opened by former AMC commander Gen. Dennis Via. Daly was introduced by former AMC commander Gen. Johnnie Wilson. They are ROCKS senior board advisors and life members.



Daly praised both leaders, saying of Wilson, “you are, in fact, the epitome of a mentor. Your impact on thousands of officers and hundreds of general officers, including me, has been absolutely tremendous. You’re a true model to follow;” and of Via, “I would not be where I am today without your leadership and mentorship. I strive, every day, to live up to the example you provided and the guidance you gave. And I just cannot tell you how much it has meant to me.”



Daly’s award recognizes his more than 30 years of contributions to the Armed Forces and the U.S. military officer corps; his support for education and professional development, and his advocacy in promoting diversity both among the military ranks and within the Army’s civilian workforce. Throughout his career and especially in his current role as the commander of a largely civilian organization of 175,000 employees, Daly has advocated for a diverse and inclusive workforce, a safe and secure workplace, and the recruiting of minorities.



Daly told his audience that he grew up in Jersey City, New Jersey, in the shadow of New York City where the neighborhoods are ethnically and racially diverse.



“My father would remind me of the impact and power of determination, education, drive and passion,” he said. “Education and mentorship transcends the classroom, transcends the workplace. It shatters barriers, produces purpose, presents opportunities and serves as a core foundation for life. That’s needed in all endeavors, but none more so than in the Profession of Arms.”



The ROCKS membership of retired, former, active duty and Reserve Soldiers, DOD civilian leaders, and ROTC and Military Academy cadets provide mentorship, professional development and social interaction to strengthen the Army Officer Corps. Daly said the ROCKS award recognizes all those who have mentored him throughout his career.



“There are so many things about our profession that cannot be taught in a classroom, and cannot even be learned by direct experience,” he said. “It takes having someone who’s been there, who’s done that, who has gained the hard-won wisdom that life provides, to teach and coach and mentor us while we’re experiencing hardships and challenges, and even victories.”



Those military leaders who made mentorship a priority while serving in uniform have a tremendous impact and influence on those they mentor both in and out of uniform, he said. As members of ROCKS, they continue to encourage, facilitate and recognize mentorship across the Army.



“I am so proud to be a Soldier in this Profession of Arms, serving with incredible people, in the greatest Army the world has ever known,” Daly said. “I am incredibly humbled and honored to be included among the phenomenal group of mentors you are recognizing, true Soldiers of character.”