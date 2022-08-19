Fort McCoy supports special staff delegation visit to training at installation

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Members of a special legislative staff delegation visit a training operations area...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Members of a special legislative staff delegation visit a training operations area Aug. 16, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Garrison officials supported a special staff delegation visit Aug. 15-16 on post to review ongoing training for Blake Souter, a military legislative assistant/national security advisor to a current U.S. senator, as well as five military- and one civilian-affiliated liaison staff. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Hanson/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison officials supported a special staff delegation visit Aug. 15-16 on post to review ongoing training for Blake Souter, a military legislative assistant/national security advisor to a current U.S. senator, as well as five military- and one civilian-affiliated liaison staff.



Upon arrival at the installation, the group received an installation briefing from the Directorate of Public Works Director Liane Haun and Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Training Division Chief James Sprackling.



The staff delegation visitors also received an installation tour from Haun and Sprackling, which included the installation’s new four-story modern barracks project and training facilities within the cantonment. The delegation also was greeted by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, garrison command sergeant major.



Following their installation tour, the delegation went on to visit areas where the 86th Training Division was holding the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-22-02. In that portion of the visit, the delegation visited with Col. David Nash, CSTX acting director, and Maj. Brian Derickson of the 86th with the Joint Visitors Bureau for the exercise.



According to the 86th Training Division, CSTX is “a joint training event executed in a live, virtual, and constructive integrated training environment where service members test their tactical and technical skills.”



The delegation then moved to Regional Training Site-Medical and other training sites to review training in the Global Medic exercise that included training with Navy and Marine Corps personnel in addition to Army Soldiers. The tour was led by Brig. Gen. Peder Swanson, deputy commanding general of the 3rd Medical Command and senior exercise trainer.



According to the Army Reserve, the Medical Readiness Training Command conducts the Global Medic exercise as part of the Army Reserve Medical Command’s larger mission “to provide trained, equipped, and combat ready units and medical personnel to support the total force on the battlefields of today and tomorrow.”



And the last stop on the staff delegation tour was to receive a briefing on the En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) medical evacuation facility by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Bartrum, Mobilization Assistant to the Surgeon General of the Air Force. The ERPSS was set up by the Air Force Reserve for aeromedical evacuation as part of the Patriot Warrior 2022 exercise at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport.



Patriot Warrior is traditionally described as “Air Force Reserve Command’s premier exercise, providing an opportunity for Reserve Citizen Airmen to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.”



“In one visit, the delegation viewed true joint training that included Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and more — mirroring the installation’s motto of being the Total Force Training Center,” said Protocol Officer Christopher Hanson, who supported the visit as well. “They were able to see a wide variety of specialized training as well as learning about all the capabilities present at Fort McCoy.”



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



