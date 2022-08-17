HARB supports 2022 DoD Warrior Games with flyover

The 482nd Fighter Wing is scheduled to perform a flyover with two of its F-16 Fighting Falcons during the opening ceremony of the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Orlando, Florida, August 19, 2022



The Warrior Games is an annual event, first held in 2010, that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured military members and veterans. The event serves as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports.



“It's an honor for the 482nd Fighter Wing to be able to support the resiliency and dedication of our wounded and injured active, Reserve and veteran members,” said Col. S. James Frickel, 482nd FW Vice Commander. “We will cheer for our Air Force team and celebrate all the warriors in this year's games. Fight's on."



The two pilots who are scheduled to perform the flyover are Capt. Michael Balserak and Capt. Patrick Neff of the 93rd Fighter Squadron.



“I'm humbled to be able to participate in the Warrior Games flyover and support those who have sacrificed in the line of duty protecting our nation,” said Capt. Neff. “It's a remarkable experience to even be a small part of such an important event for these veterans, and our military community at large.”



The flyover will be performed in what is called a two-ship formation.



“It is an amazing opportunity and an honor to be able to support all of those individuals who have given so much,” said Capt. Balserak. “Their lives have been forever changed and through incredible resiliency and dedication, these men and women continue to strive for greatness on a daily basis. I am overwhelmed to be part of such an event.”



The Warrior Games will be held August 19 to 28 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.



For more information, call the 482nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at (786) 415-7330.

