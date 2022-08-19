Maj. Christie; delivering unrivaled services and support

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. –



Over the past few years, the 325th Fighter Wing has experienced change like no other; between an extensive rebuild, fostering new aviation objectives and continuing to maintain original missions, adaptation is key.



With a new commander and an “Installation of the Future” to serve, the 325th Force Support Squadron is just one piece of the continuously evolving Tyndall Air Force Base.



Maj. Jason Christie, born in Puerto Rico, started his military career as an enlisted avionics specialist at Kadena Air Base, Japan, and then Offutt AFB, Nebraska, where he was assigned to the E-4 Advanced Airborne Command Post. During his time at Offutt, he became a maintenance instructor for other avionics Airmen and found a passion in teaching.



After earning a degree in Education, Christie commissioned as what was a manpower, personnel and services officer.



“It was my first choice,” explained Christie. “Although I love the flight line and I do miss it, I just wanted to help people. I wanted to [initiate] change and I think being an instructor first inspired me to do that because it put me in front of people and allowed me to mentor my students.”



Since commissioning, Christie has spent nearly 11 years providing force support across several different duty stations, along with his wife of eight years, Alicia, and their daughter Cheyenne.



“They have definitely been more supportive and flexible than I could have ever asked for,” expressed Christie. “Especially over the last three years with COVID-19, a short tour and two deployments before that.”



Tyndall is Christie’s fourth assignment in the last three years and his family is excited to explore the gulf coast and settle down with a little bit of stability as he takes on the role of commanding the 325th FSS.



While commanders usually rotate every two years, Senior Master Sgt. Ayana Hodges, 325th FSS senior enlisted leader, emphasized that the Air Force’s constant change is an opportunity for fresh perspectives.



“[Maj. Christie] is already taking the squadron in a phenomenal direction,” said Hodges. “His mission, vision and where he wants us to go is in alignment with [higher headquarters], and it’s all about taking care of the people, who will in turn take care of the mission.”



Since the change of command, the 325th FSS vision has been to deliver unrivaled services and support, with a mission statement of one word: deliver.



“Everybody’s job [in FSS] starts with the exact same word; deliver,” said Christie. “Not everyone does the same thing, but that one word connects us all and that’s what it’s all about.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2022 Date Posted: 08.19.2022 12:42 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US