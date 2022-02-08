Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Retirement Home Welcomes South Korean Defense Minister

    South Korean Minister of Defense Honors U.S. Military Veterans

    Photo By Robert W. Mitchell | South Korean Minister of Defense and his entourage honors fallen veterans at the wall...... read more read more

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Story by Robert W. Mitchell 

    Armed Forces Retirement Home

    In a high-profile display of gratitude, appreciation and respect for the U.S. military’s role in the Korean War, South Korean Minister of Defense Lee Jong-sup stopped by the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington, D.C., to thank Korean War veterans there for their service and sacrifice in a conflict that ended nearly seventy years ago.

    AFRH leadership, CEO Stephen T. Rippe (retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen.) and D.C. Campus Administrator Susan E. Bryhan, welcomed the defense minister and extended their appreciation to him for visiting AFRH during his trip to the nation’s capital.

    During the visit, the defense minister toured the campus, greeted residents in the hallways and common areas, and stopped for photos and handshakes. From behind an official podium, he delivered a message of appreciation and honor to the residents, and presented AFRH with air purifiers and a minister’s coin.

    Following the presentation, residents and staff applauded the honorable gesture and gathered together for a group photo with the South Korean leader.

    The defense minister had attended the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance Dedication ceremony held in D.C. earlier in the day before traveling to AFRH to visit with Korean War veterans. The July 29 visit coincided with the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on this date back in 1953 officially ending the Korean War.

    ###

    The Armed Forces Retirement Home is the nation’s premier life community for veterans of the U.S. armed forces and their spouses. Its mission is to fulfill America’s commitment to its military veterans by providing an excellent community with exceptional residential care and extensive support services. The Home is one of America’s most enduring veterans’ retirement homes with campuses in Washington, District of Columbia and Gulfport, Mississippi. For more information, visit www.afrh.gov

