Armed Forces Retirement Home Welcomes South Korean Defense Minister

In a high-profile display of gratitude, appreciation and respect for the U.S. military’s role in the Korean War, South Korean Minister of Defense Lee Jong-sup stopped by the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington, D.C., to thank Korean War veterans there for their service and sacrifice in a conflict that ended nearly seventy years ago.



AFRH leadership, CEO Stephen T. Rippe (retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen.) and D.C. Campus Administrator Susan E. Bryhan, welcomed the defense minister and extended their appreciation to him for visiting AFRH during his trip to the nation’s capital.



During the visit, the defense minister toured the campus, greeted residents in the hallways and common areas, and stopped for photos and handshakes. From behind an official podium, he delivered a message of appreciation and honor to the residents, and presented AFRH with air purifiers and a minister’s coin.



Following the presentation, residents and staff applauded the honorable gesture and gathered together for a group photo with the South Korean leader.



The defense minister had attended the Korean War Veterans Memorial Wall of Remembrance Dedication ceremony held in D.C. earlier in the day before traveling to AFRH to visit with Korean War veterans. The July 29 visit coincided with the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on this date back in 1953 officially ending the Korean War.



