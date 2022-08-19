Traffic update: Fort Lee’s A Ave Gate opens Aug. 22, followed Lee Gate Aug 28

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | As part of several changes going into effect of August 28, the Lee Gate will become...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | As part of several changes going into effect of August 28, the Lee Gate will become the main gate into Fort Lee, and will be open 24 hours a day seven days a week. The Visitor Control Center, located at the Lee Gate, will keep the current business hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends. see less | View Image Page

By Jefferson Wolfe

Fort Lee Public Affairs Officer



FORT LEE, Va. — The A Avenue and Lee gates are scheduled to re-open soon, and there will be other changes to gate hours when the new schedule goes into effect.



As part of several changes starting August 28, the Lee Gate will become the main gate into Fort Lee, and will be open 24 hours a day seven days a week. The Visitor Control Center, located at the Lee Gate, will keep the current business hours: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends.



In conjunction with the reopening of Lee Gate, the Sisisky Gate, which had been the 24-hour gate, will switch to 5 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends. Also, as of Aug. 28, the Mahone Avenue Gate will switch hours, opening from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and closing on weekends.



The A Avenue Gate near the Cardinal Golf Club will re-open Aug. 22, as buses and students get ready to go back to school. The gate will operate from 5 a.m.-7p.m. weekdays and be closed weekends during the school year.



The Shop Road Gate will remain on its current schedule, 6 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays and closed on weekends. The Jackson Circle Gate will remain open 24-7.



Temple Avenue Gate will remain open from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays and closed on weekends for a nine-month trial period. Access will be limited to personnel working on the Ordnance Campus. The gate will be closed during Holiday Block Leave in late December and early January.