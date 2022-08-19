Fallen Warrior: Airman 1st Class Daniel Germenis

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Airman 1st Class Daniel Germenis, 336th Training Squadron student.



Germenis was born and raised in Bastrop, Texas.



Before joining the Air Force, Germenis was an Eagle Scout, an avid volunteer and devoted

member of his church. Germenis celebrated his marriage to Verity Smith on June 26, 2021 in

Biloxi.



Germenis was an active participant in class during his training to become a Cyber Systems Operator and was well liked by his fellow 336th Training Squadron members.



On July 28, 2021, Germenis passed away after being struck by a vehicle on base on his way to

volunteer with three other Airmen who were injured in the accident.



Germenis is remembered by his mother as someone who always wanted to serve his country

and make a difference.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core

values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

