    Fallen Warrior: Airman 1st Class Daniel Germenis

    Photo collage of Airman 1st Class Daniel Germenis.

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Courtesy Story

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Airman 1st Class Daniel Germenis, 336th Training Squadron student.

    Germenis was born and raised in Bastrop, Texas.

    Before joining the Air Force, Germenis was an Eagle Scout, an avid volunteer and devoted
    member of his church. Germenis celebrated his marriage to Verity Smith on June 26, 2021 in
    Biloxi.

    Germenis was an active participant in class during his training to become a Cyber Systems Operator and was well liked by his fellow 336th Training Squadron members.

    On July 28, 2021, Germenis passed away after being struck by a vehicle on base on his way to
    volunteer with three other Airmen who were injured in the accident.

    Germenis is remembered by his mother as someone who always wanted to serve his country
    and make a difference.

    Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core
    values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.19.2022 10:59
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Fallen Warrior: Airman 1st Class Daniel Germenis

