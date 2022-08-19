Anti-terrorism awareness month reminds everyone to vet visitors

Courtesy Photo | The Army community is a target for terrorism. Specific targets have included...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army community is a target for terrorism. Specific targets have included Army installations and facilities. Restaurants, retail stores, schools, and playgrounds are also at risk. We don’t know where or when terrorists might strike. Therefore, we must make vigilance our focus. Make it your focus. Be aware of your surroundings both on and off post and report suspicious activity whenever you see it. Do that and you help make the Army community a formidable obstacle to terrorism. (Courtesy of DA Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 19, 2022) — August is anti-terrorism awareness month, which is designed to raise awareness of the threat of terrorism and encourage vigilance and communication of potential threats.



One way to do this is thorough the vetting process.



"The antiterrorism program is dedicated to protecting not just our people but our information, community, neighbors, and critical assets against terrorist and extremist threats and activities, said Col. Jim Peay, Fort Sill Garrison commander. “We ask that everyone be observant of your surroundings and report any concerns to Fort Sill authorities.”



Both insider threat and espionage are continual threats that everyone on the installation can assist in safeguarding the Fort Sill community, both on and off the installation, said Lt. Col. Michael King, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Sill Director Emergency Services and provost marshal. It’s imperative to anticipate emerging and nontraditional threats and leverage databases. The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill wants to remind everyone to thoroughly vet visitors.



“Although threats constantly exist, we continually mitigate and eliminate threats through community input, the use of technology, physically securing, and law and order operations,” said King. “Vetting visitors to Fort Sill is one of the many ways we protect the on-post community that consists of a series of checks and visual inspections.”



At FCoE, nongovernmental identification card holders who want to gain access to the installation must go through a vetting process administered by Fort Sill’s Directorate of Emergency Services, said King.



For Fort Sill access requires all visitors be vetted in accordance with Army Regulations by access control personnel. The primary location for visitors to Fort Sill to have this completed is the Visitors Control Center near Bentley Gate. The personnel at the VCC are responsible for ensuring criminal backgrounds are conducted on personnel, including contractors and vendors, requiring or requesting access to the installation.



People request access to the post for various reasons such as going to work, attending a meeting, visiting friends or relatives who live on the installation or to use retiree privileges, said King. Applicants are screened for criminal activity that would deem them to be a threat to the safety of Soldiers, civilian employees and family members on post. The goal is to promote good order and discipline and to ensure everyone feels safe at all times.



The Access request is either a paper or electronic form that contains information which allows personnel to conduct the required background check to ensure visitors of all kinds meet DOD criteria for access, said King. requesting access are vetted through a series of Department of Justice and Army Criminal Records databases.



Public law and Department of Defense policy states the Army has the responsibility and authority to conduct background screening of visitors and electronically authenticate and continuously vet personnel entering installations.



Fort Sill uses the Automated Installation Entry System or AIE-3. The system a centrally fielded Army program that enhances security at installation ACPs and expedites access for authorized personnel and vehicles. AIE-3 validates ID credentials against authoritative databases, with the primary purpose of verifying that the identification document presented is valid. The system will also enable personnel to quickly determine if an ID card is expired, has been reported missing, or whether the bearer has restrictions placed on them regarding access to FCoE (e.g., driving restrictions). Each time an ID Card is scanned, the system will also compare the information to an FBI database to determine if there is a match for an outstanding arrest warrant or for any other security related concerns.



Through the AIE-3 continuous vetting management engine, personnel with new derogatory law enforcement reports can be detained and properly adjudicated. Access control is an integral part of the Army Insider Threat Program and critical for maintaining resilient communities and maneuver platforms to generate and sustain combat power for overseas operations, said King. At home, the first indication of a threat, whether criminal, terrorist, insider or other, will likely come through law enforcement channels.



“The vetting process may seem cumbersome and time consuming, but it is an important part of providing Fort Sill residents and the workforce a safe and secure environment,” said King. “Military installations are, for the most part, safe and secure environments, but they are not risk-free. Cooperation and communication between installation leaders, tenant units, and our residents are vital to the success of our Anti-Terrorism program.”



There are other things that may determine if an individual’s installation access may be denied or revoked, to include:



•Criminal history



•Debarment order — currently banned from military installations



•Registered sex offender



•Illegal alien



•Prisoner work-release program or currently on parole/probation



•National terrorist watch list



•Outstanding warrant



•Knowingly submitted an employment questionnaire with false or fraudulent information



Remember, if you See Something … Say Something!



•iSALUTE: https://www.inscom.army.mil/isalute/



•Criminal Investigation Division CRIME TIPS: https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html



•Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services (580) 558-0000 (911)



•Lawton Crime Stoppers (580) 355-4636



Throughout the month of August, Fort Sill Public Affairs will publish a series of articles highlighting key points for increased awareness of goals, objectives and measures.