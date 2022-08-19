NSA Naples’ Chiefs Mess, First Class Petty Officers Clean Up NMCRS Thrift Shop for Grand Re-Opening

NAPLES, Italy --- During an interview on National Public Radio and after “Thrift Shop” ranked number one on the music charts, singer-rapper Macklemore said, “I love thrift shopping. It is something that has been a part of my life since I was a young kid and it’s outside of the box.”



For those who live and work at the U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples Support Site, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) Thrift Shop continues to be a part of their lives.



To preserve that tradition, the NSA Naples’ Chiefs Mess hosted a volunteer-mentoring event with the First Class Petty Officers at the NMCRS Thrift Shop onboard NSA Naples Support Site on Aug. 6. Together, they teamed up to tidy the NMCRS Thrift Shop in preparation for its grand re-opening this week.



“Bringing the Chiefs and the First Classes together allows us to work hand-in-hand outside of the uniform and for us to come together united and to support the community,” said NSA Naples Command Master Chief Jonathan Fields.



Since the NMCRS Thrift Shop onboard Support Site was closed during the summer, Sailors from NSA Naples cleaned the shop and organized bags of clothing and miscellaneous items previously donated by service members and their families, who are also often thrift store patrons, in preparation for the thrift shop’s grand re-opening.



“The thrift shop is a way for the community to get together as a family,” said Fields. “All the money raised for donations goes straight into assisting our Sailors and their families.”



According to NSA Naples’ NMCRS staff, proceeds from the thrift shop help support NMCRS mission of providing programs and services to military members and their families.



“I know Sailors have told me that NMCRS has helped them through hard times,” said Chief Information Systems Technician Mark Cervantes. “If I knew this when I was younger, NMCRS would have helped me a lot.”



Staff and volunteers run the NMCRS Naples Thrift Shop to help provide financial assistance and education, coordinate emergency travel arrangements, and present Budget for Baby workshops for new and expectant parents.



NMCRS staff said that NSA Naples patrons can stretch their budget with gently used items, which cost much less than the same items that are brand new.



“People like to save money, and at NMCRS for a lot of clothes and appliances, it’s a good value,” said volunteer and Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Mark Sanders.



“It’s a fraction of the cost compared to items that I’ve purchased from the stores outside of the thrift shop,” said Sanders.



Sanders said that the volunteering-mentoring event at the NMCRS Thrift Store has inspired him to volunteer more, surrounding him with new opportunities to give back to the Naples community.



“I’m trying to get into volunteering more, meeting more Sailors and networking,” said Sanders.



NSA Naples’ Sailors echoed that volunteering strengthens communities.



“At the end of the day we are giving back,” said Cervantes. “We’re not above anybody else.”



NSA Naples’ Chair of Volunteers Jessie Hodges said that the volunteer-mentoring event was a success. NMCRS staff thanked all the NSA Naples Sailors who volunteered last weekend for their selfless community service.



“We’re all part of the community here and to have you all take time out of your day means so much,” said Hodges. “When people come into the thrift shop now it will be more welcoming.”



In celebration of National Thrift Store Day, this week NMCRS Naples re-opened its Thrift Shop onboard Support Site on Aug.15, and hosted its grand re-opening on Aug. 16 with prizes and giveaways for the community.



NMCRS Naples, Italy is part of the 200 offices located at military installations worldwide. NMCRS operates both ashore and afloat with more than 4,000 volunteers who assist active-duty members and their families during times of need.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



For more news on NSA Naples’ NMCRS Thrift Shop, please visit https://www.facebook.com/NMCRSNaplesItaly/



For more news on NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve onboard the installation, please follow us on Instagram@NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples/.



