America's "First Team" Reactivates the 15th Finance Battalion

Lt. Col. Ralph E. Schneider IV, Battalion Commander of the 15th Finance Battalion (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald B. Oyardo, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 15th Finance Battalion (right), 15th Finance Battalion, uncase the Battalion Colors, signifying the definitive beginning of a unit history on August 17, 2022, at Fort Hood, Texas. The activation ceremony is significant because the 15th Finance Battalion, originally called the 15th Finance Company, was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division when it was first created on March 15, 1971, before it was redesignated. (Photo by U.S. Army SGT Froylan Grimaldo, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

FORT HOOD, Texas – The activation of the 15th Finance Battalion, which recently received orders to re-activate, brings unique capabilities to the Division and Fort Hood through planning, integration, and synchronization of finance operations.

Lt. Col. Ralph E. Schneider IV assumed command of the 15th Finance Battalion, on August 17, 2022, during a ceremony on Cooper Field.

“The 15th Finance Battalion’s sphere of support not only impacts the Soldiers of the 1st Cavalry Division,” said Col. Anthony L. Wilson Sr., commander, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade. “It’s directly impacting the lives of Soldiers across the entire installation as well as those Soldiers that are preparing to deploy. It is clear to see that this organization truly embodies People First!”

The activation ceremony is also significant because the 15th Finance Battalion, originally called the 15th Finance Company, was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division when it was first created on March 15, 1971, before it was redesignated.

The unit last deployed in support of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm as the 15th Finance Support Unit, where they earned a Meritorious Unit Commendation for their superior performance.

The activation of this battalion also aids the People First mission by delivering superior financial support and financial capabilities to the Troopers and their families.

“This capability is extremely important as the 1st Cavalry Division is the most lethal modernized division in the Army,” said Wilson. “The reactivation of the 15th Finance Battalion is another method in which to put People First as it enables the Division to deliver financial support to First Team Soldiers as well as their families through enhanced methods and finance capabilities.”

Over time, the 15th Finance Battalion will continue to grow to ensure they accomplish the 1st Cavalry Division’s mission of being the most modern warfighting unit in the United States Army.

“There are close to 80 Soldiers that make up this battalion, but over time you will grow to a battalion of 180 finance professionals,” said Wilson. “Ready to support the 1st Cavalry Division and Fort Hood, Texas”