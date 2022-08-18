Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: August 2022 training with Navy, Marines at Fort McCoy

    August 2022 training with Navy, Marines at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Sailors, Marines, and equipment supporting training for the U.S. Navy’s 4th Medical Battalion are shown at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility in August 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Everything supporting the 4th Medical Battalion was for training supporting a Combat Support Training Exercise as well as a Global Medic exercise going on at Fort McCoy.

    The battalion conducted a wide variety of medical training scenarios from the training area.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    U.S. Navy
    Fort McCoy
    4th Medical Battalion
    CSTX
    Global Medic

