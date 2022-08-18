Photo Essay: August 2022 training with Navy, Marines at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sailors, Marines, and equipment supporting training for the U.S. Navy’s 4th Medical...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Sailors, Marines, and equipment supporting training for the U.S. Navy’s 4th Medical Battalion are shown at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on Aug. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Everything supporting the 4th Medical Battalion was for training supporting a Combat Support Training Exercise as well as a Global Medic exercise going on at Fort McCoy. The battalion conducted a wide variety of medical training scenarios from the training area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Sailors, Marines, and equipment supporting training for the U.S. Navy’s 4th Medical Battalion are shown at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility in August 2022 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Everything supporting the 4th Medical Battalion was for training supporting a Combat Support Training Exercise as well as a Global Medic exercise going on at Fort McCoy.



The battalion conducted a wide variety of medical training scenarios from the training area.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



