Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final class of cyber defenders graduate from TEC

    Final Cyber Protect and Defend course at the TEC

    Photo By Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan | United States Air Force and Space Force graduates at the final Cyber Protect and...... read more read more

    TN, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s final class of graduating students of the U.S. Air Force Cyber Protect and Defend Course took hold of their diplomas, August 16 while those present and online helped celebrate their accomplishments.

    The students started six weeks ago at the TEC and began learning the
    fundamentals of how to secure a network. Now that they’ve graduated, this course will serve as their initial qualification training (IQT), and they
    will go on to get more specialized training in their field.

    “I think that classes like this are crucial to get people started in the
    cyber world,” said one of the graduating students, Staff Sgt. Paul Walker
    from Patrick Space Force Base. It’s really teaching us foundational basic
    knowledge that we can take with us, to then further our careers.”

    The course hasn’t been at the TEC for that long. Official classes began
    here in January of 2021. Unfortunately the decision was recently made to
    move the course back to its original location in Arkansas, with the 223rd
    Cyberspace Operations Squadron.

    “The Air force, as it does, switches gears,” said Joseph Uher, the site lead
    training instructor of the course. “They’re having a look at Mission
    Defense Teams as a whole… and refocusing efforts.”

    The final course at the TEC went out on a high note. Every student received academic excellence for this course and graduated with a GPA of 96 or higher.

    "I’m very proud of each and every one of you,” U.S. Air Force Col. Roxanne Toy, the TEC commander, said to the graduating class. “Hopefully you’ve learned a lot from this course that you can take back and really apply.”

    A recording of the ceremony is available online at https://vimeo.com/513510794.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 16:15
    Story ID: 427566
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final class of cyber defenders graduate from TEC, by MSgt Timothy Kinnan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Final Cyber Protect and Defend course at the TEC
    Final Cyber Protect and Defend course at the TEC
    Final Cyber Protect and Defend course at the TEC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    TEC
    Air Force
    MDT
    Space Force
    Cyber Protect and Defend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT