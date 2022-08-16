Final class of cyber defenders graduate from TEC

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s final class of graduating students of the U.S. Air Force Cyber Protect and Defend Course took hold of their diplomas, August 16 while those present and online helped celebrate their accomplishments.



The students started six weeks ago at the TEC and began learning the

fundamentals of how to secure a network. Now that they’ve graduated, this course will serve as their initial qualification training (IQT), and they

will go on to get more specialized training in their field.



“I think that classes like this are crucial to get people started in the

cyber world,” said one of the graduating students, Staff Sgt. Paul Walker

from Patrick Space Force Base. It’s really teaching us foundational basic

knowledge that we can take with us, to then further our careers.”



The course hasn’t been at the TEC for that long. Official classes began

here in January of 2021. Unfortunately the decision was recently made to

move the course back to its original location in Arkansas, with the 223rd

Cyberspace Operations Squadron.



“The Air force, as it does, switches gears,” said Joseph Uher, the site lead

training instructor of the course. “They’re having a look at Mission

Defense Teams as a whole… and refocusing efforts.”



The final course at the TEC went out on a high note. Every student received academic excellence for this course and graduated with a GPA of 96 or higher.



"I’m very proud of each and every one of you,” U.S. Air Force Col. Roxanne Toy, the TEC commander, said to the graduating class. “Hopefully you’ve learned a lot from this course that you can take back and really apply.”



A recording of the ceremony is available online at https://vimeo.com/513510794.

