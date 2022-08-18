Lt. Gen. David Ottignon Assumes Command of II MEF

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney relinquished command of II Marine Expeditionary Force to Lt. Gen. David A. Ottignon during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, August 18, 2022.



Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, was the presiding officer for the change of command ceremony and noted, “it’s amazing to see the speed at which this MEF is changing, learning and adapting. In a year’s time, it’s just amazing to watch, and I don’t think it’s about equipment, I don’t think it’s about aircraft, I don’t think it’s about vehicles, it’s a climate of learning and it’s an atmosphere that Lt. Gen. Jurney has put into this place.”



Lt. Gen. Jurney reminisced on his experiences and opportunities at Camp Lejeune, and expressed how thankful he was to the Marines of II MEF. “Here at Camp Lejeune, the main thing has always been about everything that will improve or enhance our operational capabilities, and the main thing I want the leaders to do today is to go back and tell their Marines thank you for their dedication and their professionalism.”



The commanding general of II MEF since July 9, 2021, Lt. Gen. Jurney led the force during Naval Large-Scale Exercise 2022 in August of 2021, an exercise that tested Navy and Marine Corps warfighting concepts for the 21st century, linking multiple units and capabilities across the East Coast to simulate expeditionary advance base operations.



In addition, Lt. Gen. Jurney led II MEF during Exercise Cold Response 22 which occurred March to May 2022. Exercise Cold Response 22 was a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise, which saw various MEF units across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force exercise with 27 NATO allied and partner nations.



Lt. Gen. Jurney’s leadership during these Marine Corps and Naval exercises was crucial in implementing force modernization and Force Design 2030 concepts over the past year.



II MEF was also key in crisis response and providing humanitarian assistance for an earthquake in Haiti and assisting federal agencies in receiving Afghan refugees in support of Operation Allies Refuge and Operation Allies Welcome.



“The Marine Corps remains our premier 911 force for our nation. We here at II MEF consider ourselves the force of choice,” said Lt. Gen. Jurney, “and over the course of this year, it’s not been an experimental game or a theoretical discussion, it’s been boots on the ground all across the geographic combatant commands.”



Lt. Gen. Jurney is departing for Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii to assume command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific; and as commanding general, Fleet Marine Force, Pacific.



Gen. Berger also commented on the key aspects of II MEF’s participation in exercises and operations across the globe, as well as highlighting his confidence in Lt. Gen. Ottignon’s future leadership of II MEF.



“When you talk to Lt. Gen. Ottignon, he talks about the business of people because he believes it, and I think here at II MEF Lt. Gen. Ottignon will be all about the people,” said Gen. Berger, “you’re inheriting a great fighting position, and you’re going to make it better tomorrow.”



Prior to assuming command, Lt. Gen. Ottignon served as the Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs of the Marine Corps.



“‘Come to fight, come to win’ has always been the motto here at the Carolina MAGTF,” said Lt. Gen. Ottignon, “it is humbling to be back and to be counted among your ranks.”

