Army National Guard Honors WWII Veterans on Army Birthday

Residents and staff at the Armed Forces Retirement Home (AFRH) in Washington, D.C. convened in the Hall of Honors recently to celebrate 247 years since the founding of the United States Army on June 13, 1775.



The ceremony featured remarks by National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines who spoke about this year’s birthday theme and the state of the National Guard. Afterwards, he recognized and coined three Army veteran residents (all centenarians) for their service and contributions.



In the spirit of the Army’s founding (approximately 80 years before the establishment of the Old Soldiers’ Home), Raines decided to refer to AFRH by its original, historic name.



“Thank you residents of the Old Soldiers’ Home for having me as your guest today,” he said. “Defending America 24/7, the play on the 247 years, that’s what the theme is this year, so that’s what we do around the globe. We defend the citizens of the United States of America and we defend the interests of our country all around the world.”



Raines said over 100,000 soldiers are currently deployed and some are supporting NATO in Ukraine and others are still operating in Iraq, Syria and Africa.



“People think, that when the war ended in Iraq, and when the war ended in Afghanistan, the soldiers came home, but soldiers are still scattered all over the world supporting American interest overseas and here [at home],” he noting some soldiers are on the Southwest border managing the flow of illegal immigrants while others deal with wildfires, hurricane season and floods.



Raines appreciated being invited to speak here at the AFRH and thanked residents for paving the way for today’s, modern military fighting force.

“I look out at the people in this group and think about what you did, the foundations that you laid for our soldiers and all of the service members of today,” he said. “And without you leading the way and establishing things like Army values, and Army standards, we would probably look like any other force out there in other countries. But we don’t look like that. We have the premiere fighting and ground force in the world, here in the United States Army. And that’s what we are here to celebrate, the birthday of that premiere fighting force.”



AFRH-W Ombudsman and retired Army Sgt. Maj. Sam Gitchell hosted the ceremony and led attendees in the singing of the Army song.



AFRH-W Administrator and retired Navy Capt. Susan Bryan thanked Raines for his participation and presented him with an Administrator’s coin.



Referring to the historic nature of the founding of both the “Old Soldiers’ Home” and the U.S. Army, Bryan said, “This is the perfect spot to celebrate the Army’s birthday.”



At the conclusion of his remarks, Raines presented special leadership coins to residents Jean Ringuette (100), Sandra Intorre (101), and Annelise Albert (102).



About our three centenarians

Jean Ringuette, the youngest of the three, was born January 27, 1922. She joined the Army on March 14, 1943 and traveled throughout the United States and Europe until she retired on October 31, 1963 at the rank of Staff Sergeant.



Sandra Intorre was born on July 4, 1921 and joined the Army against her father’s wishes who said she would regret joining the military. Just the opposite occurred and she ended up spending 23 years in the Army serving during WWII, Korea and Vietnam, and traveling to places like England, France, Belgium and Japan. “I had more freedom in the Army then at home,” she said. Her favorite tour was in Hawaii where she was stationed for five years. She purchased a home there and remained there for 10 years before returning stateside. She retired from the Army at the rank of First Sergeant.



Annelisse Albert, the eldest of three, was born on June 13, 1920 and served in the Women’s Army Corps during WWII. She coordinated events for the USO while stationed at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown, New Jersey and married a radar engineer. She graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in English and minor in recreation and worked as an employment counselor for the D.C. employment agency until retirement. She has 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 15:21 Story ID: 427543 Location: DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army National Guard Honors WWII Veterans on Army Birthday, by Robert W. Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.