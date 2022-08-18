Fort Knox officials urge vigilance during Antiterrorism Awareness Month

Jenn DeHaan | Fort Knox News



FORT KNOX, Ky. – Army officials are reminding community members during Antiterrorism Awareness Month of the important role they play in keeping the nation safe.



This year’s August focus centers on four main themes that Fort Knox antiterrorism officer Michael Morrison said are equally critical to protecting national security —



“Insider threat and suspicious activity reporting; unmanned aircraft systems; countering violent extremists; and OPSEC, or operations security.”



Morrison explained that although the military provides antiterrorism training to its service members and civilians, educating the community as a whole is just as crucial. The hope is that by informing the public about how they can help, potential threats can be intercepted.



“Most people will just drive by, and they will not report it because they don’t think it’s their responsibility,” said Morrison. “If people are aware of what to report, and they keep their eyes open and actually report when they see something, they can make a difference.”



The first theme concentrates heavily on that concept, according to Morrison.



“Suspicious activity reporting is all about ‘If you see something, say something,’” said Morrison. “Report it to law enforcement or myself.”



Morrison said while reporting what is seen is key, understanding the multiple threat types is, also.



“Insider attacks aren’t only done with weapons,” said Morrison. “They could be [done] via computers.”



The second theme is one that has become a larger issue in recent years; Morrison said concerns about potential threats from unmanned aircraft systems, like drones, aren’t unfounded.



“[These systems] have really been a big topic since 2016 when a big swarm was flying around at the Olympics,” said Morrison.



In addition to being mindful of possible UAS attacks, Morrison said it’s just as important to be cognizant of potential extremists within the community. He explained that extremists are individuals who support or commit ideologically motivated violence to further political goals.



Morrison encouraged anyone who observes a person exhibiting radicalization warning signs to report them. Failure to speak up about suspicions of a potentially dangerous situation can, result in tragedy.



“If you see any wrongdoing, notify law enforcement,” said Morrison. “Even if it’s something small like a box by a dumpster and you think it’s suspicious, notify them. There aren’t going to be any ramifications against you.”



The last theme of this year’s antiterrorism focus is one Morrison said happens far too often. He said he’s witnessed OPSEC violations personally while simply sitting and having lunch at the Exchange, where he has overheard Soldiers sharing specifics about upcoming deployments and training exercises.



Morrison said he hopes all of Fort Knox and its surrounding communities understand the vital role of individual involvement in antiterrorism.



“It’s important because there are individuals who are trying to harm you and others to incite fear, not only here but across the nation and across the world,” said Morrison. “I see it daily in reports I get.”



By being mindful when sharing information, always remaining vigilant, and taking the initiative to report anything suspicious, Morrison said everyone can take part in keeping residents safe.



“You’re not only helping yourself,” said Morrison, “you’re helping your community.”



------------------------------------------------------------------------



Editor’s note: To learn more about reporting potential terrorist activities, visit https://www.armywarcollege.edu/iwatch/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 14:49 Story ID: 427539 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox officials urge vigilance during Antiterrorism Awareness Month, by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.