Former President's Dog Visits Veterans at the Armed Forces Retirement Home

HMI Sully H.W. Bush, the former service dog and companion to President George H.W. Bush, stopped by the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C today bringing with him all the honor, joy, and warm and fuzziness one would expect from the Labrador Retriever famous for his unwavering commitment and devotion to his former owner, the 41st President of the United States George H.W. Bush.



Sully, a highly decorated facility dog, famously stayed by the late president’s casket at the memorial ceremony. He faithfully served the former president during the final six months of his life.



Today, Sully is a member of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s (WRNMMC) Facility Dog Program in Bethesda, Maryland, a role he assumed in accordance with the wishes of the 41st president.



“It’s an honor to have Sully visit with our veterans here at AFRH,” said Susan Bryhan, administrator of the campus here in Washington, D.C. “Dogs always boost the morale of our veteran residents. We thank the Walter Reed Team for sharing him with us today.”



Amy O’Connor and Angela Kinart, both command project managers at WRNMMC, escorted Sully throughout the campus as he engaged with military veteran residents and staff.



“Sully H.W. Bush is one Walter Reed’s facility dogs, and was formerly owned by President George H.W. Bush,” Kinart explained. “Before he passed, he decided he wanted Sully to continue working to help improve the experience and provided care for our members in uniform.”



O’Connor, a licensed clinical social worker and a certified dog trainer, leads the facility dog program at WRNMMC.



The contributions and efforts of the professionals at WRNMMC continues to play a vital role in keeping our residents safe throughout the pandemic, and today’s heart-warming visit underscores their longstanding and steadfast commitment to the health and well-being of our military veterans here at AFRH.



It was Kinart’s office, in partnership with WRNMMC’s Director for Medicine Services, that helped lead the asymptomatic and symptomatic testing for COVID-19 and the vaccine distribution at AFRH.

