    Photo Essay: Troop project for office buildings at Fort McCoy’s LSA Liberty, Part I

    Troop project creating office buildings at Fort McCoy’s LSA Liberty sees work by multiple units

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Completed work on a troop project is shown Aug. 17, 2022, to build office buildings at...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Completed work on a troop project is shown in June, July and August 2022 to build office buildings at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Many Army engineer units have worked on the troop project in 2022 at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects.

    Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 14:16
    Story ID: 427530
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
