Troop project creating office buildings at Fort McCoy’s LSA Liberty sees work by multiple units

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 412th Engineer Vertical Construction Company of Scranton, Penn.,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 412th Engineer Vertical Construction Company of Scranton, Penn., work on a troop project July 26, 2022, to build office buildings at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 412th was among many Army engineer units to work on the troop project in 2022 at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

One of the newest troop projects for 2022 was to create new office buildings for training at Fort McCoy’s Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post, said Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



Through the end of July after the end of Warrior Exercise 78-22-02, one building had been mostly constructed, the floor of a second one had been installed, and foundation footings for others had been created at Liberty, which previously was an improved tactical training base.



“We intend to build a total of six buildings,” Morrow said. “Each one of these office buildings will be divided into two 24-foot by 30-foot spaces and have a 9-foot by 10-foot office.”



Work first began on the buildings in June with members of the Army Reserve’s 372nd Engineer Company of Pewaukee, Wis., working on getting the project started. Some Soldiers with the 389th Engineer Battalion of Des Moines, Iowa, also contributed to the project as well.



Then, in July, Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 412th Engineer Vertical Construction Company of Scranton, Penn., and 390th Engineer Battalion of Chattanooga, Tenn., furthered the project while they were deployed to Fort McCoy for Warrior Exercise 78-22-02.



Engineering Officer 2nd Lt. Donovan McCaskill with the 390th said working on troop projects like the Liberty office building project helped his unit’s Soldiers “become proficient in our Warrior tasks and our engineer tasks.”



Now into August, during the 86th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise 86-22-02, two more Army Reserve engineer companies are working on the project — the 716th Engineer Vertical Construction Company of Summersville, N.H., and 996th Engineer Company of Milwaukee.



“By the time they are all done we should have close to two buildings completed,” Morrow said. “The 716th was completing a lot of interior work on the first building, and the 996th will work more on the second building as well.”



From June through August, the office buildings troop project wasn’t the only project that Army Reserve engineer units supported, Morrow said. “But this project at Liberty is one of the biggest to see progress this year,” he said.



Morrow said the continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



Sgt. Tyler Goodman with the 389th Engineer Battalion said he knows his unit’s Soldiers were happy to come to Fort McCoy in June and help complete troop projects. “It’s exciting to know that we’re doing something good for McCoy,” he said.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.