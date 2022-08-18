167th TSC Increases Role in PANAMAX22

Photo By Spc. Joshua Taeckens | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, commander of the 167th Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Taeckens | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, commander of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command (TSC), shakes hands with Peruvian army Lt. Col. Carlo Carrión, public affairs officer, during a visit to the Multinational Forces South headquarters for PANAMAX 2022 on Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, August 8, 2022. PANAMAX is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored exercise that uses communication themes and operational understanding between joint, combined and interagency operations in order to increase interoperability by emphasizing common interests and establish cooperative solutions through comprehensive and integrated responses to simulated transnational threats in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

ANNISTON, ALABAMA – The 167th Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, participated in PANAMAX22, a major multinational exercise supporting U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).



PANAMAX is an annual SOUTHCOM-sponsored multinational exercise that focuses on ensuring the defense of the Panama Canal, and the 167th Theater Sustainment Command has participated each year since its alignment under SOUTHCOM in 2018. For 2022, participants from 19 nations took part in PANAMAX at various U.S. locations Aug. 1 - 12, 2022.



During the exercise, the 167th TSC operated as the Senior Sustainment Command and White Cell Team and was responsible for coordination and management of Theater Logistics into the PANAMAX combined joint operations area (CJOA). The unit performed its duties from multiple locations across the United States including its headquarters in Anniston, Alabama; headquarters of U.S. Army South in San Antonio, Texas; “white cell” participation in Suffolk, Virginia; and at SOUTHCOM headquarters in Miami, Florida. Other exercise participants were also in various locations, including Panama.



United States Marine Corps Col. Boyd Miller, the SOUTHCOM Director of J4 Logistics, visited the 167th TSC headquarters to meet the team and see firsthand the unit’s capabilities for providing logistical expertise to SOUTHCOM. Miller discussed logistical challenges in the region, how the 167th TSC can play an important role in current operations, and where he sees the TSC growing in involvement in future operations.



Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, the commanding general of the 167th TSC, echoed Miller’s comments about the TSC growing their partnership and involvement with SOUTHCOM. “PANAMAX 22 was another excellent opportunity for the 167th Theater Sustainment Command to exercise our ability to effectively coordinate and provide mission support to ARSOUTH and SOUTHCOM,” Cannon said. “Moreover, this exercise also allowed the 167th TSC to establish, solidify, and grow our working sustainment relationship with our partner nations in Central and South America.”



Going forward, the 167th TSC and SOUTHCOM will continue to exercise together in order to ensure maximum interoperability between the organizations, with an increasing focus on Tradewinds 24, another SOUTHCOM multinational training exercise that focuses on operations in the Caribbean.