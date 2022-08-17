AFCLC Culture Courses for Expeditionary Readiness Available Now in MyLearning

The Air Force Culture and Language Center’s culture courses for expeditionary readiness are now available via the United States Air Force MyLearning platform in addition to AFCLC’s Culture Guide mobile app for course credit.



“AFCLC is moving full force with accomplishing the CSAF Gen. CQ Brown Jr’s Action Orders by transforming the way Airmen learn and preparing them for utilization in the high-end fight,” AFCLC Director Howard Ward said. “By making these courses available on an Air Force learning platform and through our mobile app, our service members can enhance their cross-cultural competence for partner interoperability and adversary understanding in the classroom and on the go.”



Each introductory course, ranging from 40 minutes to two and a half hours, provides baseline knowledge of the country’s culture using the 12 Domains of Culture model.



AFCLC currently hosts five country-specific certified courses on its free Culture Guide mobile app - Introduction to China, Introduction to Russia, Introduction to Japan, Introduction to Iraq, and Introduction to Afghanistan. Upon completion of the course within the mobile app, Airmen and Guardians will receive an official Certificate of Completion, complete with an official course number, to upload to their learning record.



These courses are also now accessible in myLearning as Expeditionary Readiness Training courses. ERT courses in the myLearning platform are designed to equip Airmen with basic skills which will help them operate more effectively in foreign cultures. Airmen and Guardians can utilize either delivery platform to gain official course credit documented in the Air Force system of record for course completion.



Introduction to Korea, expected to release by end of 2022, will also be available through both the myLearning platform and the Culture Guide mobile app.



The Culture Guide App is available for download through App Store or Google Play and is safe for Department of Device devices. Search “AFCLC” in myLearning to access courses (CAC access required).

Date Taken: 08.17.2022