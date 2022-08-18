Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kanopolis waterfowl blind permit applications available

    Kanopolis Lake annual waterfowl blind permit drawing

    MARQUETTE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Story by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Virtual permits for annual waterfowl blind permits are now available for Kanopolis Lake, in Marquette, Kansas.

    This event will be a virtual application process, done completely online. The random lottery drawing will be held by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kanopolis Lake staff to determine order of site selection and permit application for 12 waterfowl blind locations.

    The virtual application period will run from Friday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Sept. 9. Participants must be at least 16 years of age and only one member per household are allowed in the application process.

    Applications can be submitted by email to Ranger Beckman at Kanopolis@usace.army.mil or mailed to:

    Kanopolis Lake Project Office
    105 Riverside Dr
    Marquette, KS 67464.

    Issuance of the waterfowl blind permit allows drawn applicants the ability to place a blind for more than 24 hours in an assigned area on the shoreline. The permit for designated areas will end Feb. 12, 2023 and all blinds must be removed by Feb. 26, 2023.

    During the waterfowl season the lake levels will likely fluctuate and that could change conditions on the blind locations.

    For additional questions, contact Kanopolis Park Ranger Brandon Beckman at 785-230-9122.

