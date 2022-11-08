NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Deploying Carrier Strike Group

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Matthew Stroup | NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10. 2022) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Matthew Stroup | NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 10. 2022) - The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) prepares to depart Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment Aug. 10, 2022. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

When USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) got underway on Aug. 11 for a scheduled deployment, they had the comfort of knowing they were fully stocked and ready for sea, thanks to the efforts of the NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support Center (LSC).



The LSC is a “one call does it all” resource that ships can call upon whenever they need something. Need to track a part? Call the LSC. Need to have food or supplies delivered? Call the LSC. No matter what the ships might need, the LSC is there to make their lives easier.



“The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Logistics Support team - including our Logistic Support Representative Jason Bly - were tremendous in their support of USS George H.W. Bush in the weeks leading up to deployment,” said USS George H.W. Bush Principal Assistant for Logistics Lt. Cmdr. Aaron Shinoff. “They coordinated the delivery of over 400 pallets of critical stock material to bolster our readiness for deployment. They also helped us meet our goals for range and depth on our Aviation Consolidated Allowance List (AVCAL) - the largest and most diverse AVCAL of any carrier in the fleet.”



Logistics Support Representatives (LSRs) began working with the Bush CSG ships months prior to last week’s departure. Nearly a dozen Sailors and civilians from the LSC perform a delicate juggling act working behind the scenes to ensure ships are prepared for their deployment. The process is long and tedious, but it allows shipboard personnel to focus on job number one – preparing for their mission.



“With material being received at Building Y109, upwards of 3500 pieces a day, it takes months of planning,” said LSC Deputy Director Theo Jamison. “Having to separate and consolidate material for each ship that is on the waterfront and the ones that are already deployed while still making regularly scheduled deliveries to other ships that are going through Force Protection drills, INSURV and various drills and inspections is time consuming.”



“Jason worked beyond his role as our LSR around the clock and on weekends to make sure we left the pier for deployment at our highest state of readiness,” added Shinoff. “For example he helped us correct numerous critical down systems through the expeditious receipt of 57 high priority requisitions.”



Jamison added that effective and active communication is the key to ensuring a successful pre-deployment experience. “The LSRs live in a bubble of constant change. Communication is key for everything to seem effortless to the customer, because customers may not know the different things happening outside of their lifelines.”



Other members of the Bush CSG deploying last week were the Norfolk-based USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), USS Nitze (DDG 94) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103) along with the Mayport, Florida-based USS Delbert Black (DDG 119) and USS Farragut (DDG 99). Leading up to their deployment, Bush CSG ships received 1726 pallets of provisions, valued at nearly seven million dollars, along with 300 pallets of general stores, hazardous material and medical parts and 291 high priority parts.



The services LSC provided to their customer ships doesn’t end when the ships push back from the pier to begin their deployment. The shipboard Sailors have the peace of mind of knowing if they have any logistics needs or questions while deployed the LSC is just a phone call or email away to help.



“Their support laid a strong foundation to ensure that George H.W. Bush is ready to support the Carrier Strike Group 10, Carrier Air Wing 7, and the rest of our strike group units on deployment,” said Shinoff.



NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, commanded by Capt. Martin L. Edmonds, is the largest of eight globally positioned commands that provide the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to our mission partners. The more than 1800 Sailors, civilians and contractors that make up NAVSUP FLC Norfolk support operations at 37 sites across 13 states, plus Washington D.C.