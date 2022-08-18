1st CMXS celebrates 80 years

KAPAUN AIR STATION, Germany –The 1st Communications Maintenance Squadron hosted an open house at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022.



The 1st CMXS Airmen celebrated the 80th anniversary of the squadron by displaying and demonstrating capabilities to other U.S. Air Force in Europe communication squadrons.



A new unit patch was also unveiled during the open house to commemorate the event.



"Eighty years of history is important to celebrate," said Master. Sgt. Ricardo Hernandez, 1st CMXS network operations section chief. "We can take the knowledge of what was done in the past into account to today and into the future because that's where we learned our lessons. The environment is changing and evolving; it definitely has expanded from the kinetic and physical."



The squadron provides Department of Defense forces with specialized communications installation, maintenance, training, and emergency restoration to ensure sustainable and versatile Command, Control, Communications, Computers Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance throughout US EUCOM and AFRICOM.



Several stations were set up around the squadron open house displaying the unit's capabilities to include air fiber transport, vehicle maintenance, and electromagnetic spectrum operations.



Airmen at each location explained a capability and how it increases the response time and effectiveness of the unit as a whole.



Rapid Air Fiber Transport provides a way of installing fiber optic cables while optimizing and minimizing the space needed for cabling.



"RAFT is the new innovative way to install fiber optic cable," said Staff Sgt. Kaden Norwood," 1st CMXS cable and antenna systems supervisor. "It allows us to install faster with less manpower."



The Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations System allows cyber airmen to monitor the electromagnetic spectrum for anomalies and protect military assets from rogue frequencies.



"This system is important to protect assets from admissions that can be harmful to any kind of munitions," said Staff Sgt. Seth Haines, 1st CMXS radio frequency transmission systems supervisor.



The multi-capable 1st CMXS Airmen provide communications support to over 90 locations within U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.



"We are the communications experts for the theater," said Lt Col. James Tucker, 1st CMXS commander. "There is virtually nothing, that with some time, we can't figure out how to get back up and running as a specialty communications team."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2022 Date Posted: 08.18.2022 10:56 Story ID: 427498 Location: KAPAUN AIR STATION , RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st CMXS celebrates 80 years, by A1C Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.