Safety is always at the forefront of our minds. No matter what role you play in the total state of mission readiness, if you do not have safety measures and practices in place, things could get messy. To maintain safety readiness, members of the 189th Maintenance Group practice emergency fuels rescue training. The training provides hands-on experience and prepares Airmen to successfully respond to emergency situations they may encounter while working on aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2022 09:43
|Story ID:
|427494
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuels practices safety measures to maintain readiness, by AB Emily Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT