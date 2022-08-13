Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuels practices safety measures to maintain readiness

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Story by Airman Emily Crawford 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Safety is always at the forefront of our minds. No matter what role you play in the total state of mission readiness, if you do not have safety measures and practices in place, things could get messy. To maintain safety readiness, members of the 189th Maintenance Group practice emergency fuels rescue training. The training provides hands-on experience and prepares Airmen to successfully respond to emergency situations they may encounter while working on aircraft.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
