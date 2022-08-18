Illinois National Guard Celebrates Women’s Equality Day

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Women’s Equality Day was established in 1971 by Congress, celebrating the 19th Amendment which, when ratified in August 1920, granted women the right to vote. Since then, the holiday has gone on to encapsulate the significance of women in their pursuit for equality. Celebrated on August 26, Soldiers, Airmen and civilians of the Illinois National Guard all recognize the significance of this day and the importance of female representation within our ranks.



“Being granted the privilege to serve our nation comes with great responsibility, whether we are men or women,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Tamara Leone, director of operations and planning for the Illinois Air National Guard. “Additionally, as women we are taking on another role in life when we swear in, one that comes with an immense sense of pride to represent the women of this country and bring an element of compassion, nurturing and tenderness that can give a holistic completeness to the military body.”



Women hold key leadership roles throughout the Illinois National Guard. This has helped ensure that the voices of women are heard. Despite this initiative, there have still been challenges. Far too often, women feel they must go above and beyond to combat prejudice and stereotypes.



“I have faced many challenges over the years when it comes to always trying to prove myself,” said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Dena D. Ballowe, the Senior Enlisted Advisor to Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. In her role, Ballowe serves as the top enlisted service member in the Illinois National Guard. She advises Maj. Gen. Neely on the training, management and well-being of the Illinois National Guard’s 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen. “Sometimes, you have to do things twice as good and work twice as hard. I was often scared that if I didn’t do well in a position or on a task that it would reflect poorly on all women and that they would never want to put a woman in the position or on that task again.”



Having relatable representation is a major factor in ensuring inclusivity. Illinois National Guard leadership understands the significance of this role and the importance of mentorship. As an African American commissioned officer, Army Lt. Col. Danielle Price didn’t come across many other African American females in the commissioned ranks. Price serves as the 108th Sustainment Brigade officer-in-charge and Commander of the 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion. While visiting a unit in her area of operations, she’d be reminded of how far things have come.



“I was visiting a unit and I remember being pulled aside by a young, African American junior enlisted Soldier,” Price said. “She expressed to me how encouraging it was for her to see an African American woman as battalion commander. That moment was really special and truly indicative of why diversity is so important. Women’s equality is extremely important and so is diversity. It goes a long way in ensuring retention. Our service members should know and feel that they are a part of our organization. There’s so many opportunities in the Illinois National Guard, but it starts with inclusivity.”



In addition to women reaching prominent roles within the military, programs have continued to be instituted, ensuring women are able to advance personally and professionally. Military parents are now allowed up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave. This is in addition to educational benefits, affordable healthcare and employment opportunities through Active Guard Reserve (AGR) as well as federal and state opportunities available to National Guard serve members.



“My advice for women would be to be resilient,” Ballowe said. “No matter what you do, life will throw curve balls. The way to contest that is to work hard, but still enjoy and take pride in the journey.”

