Families have colorful weekend before start of school

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Children enjoy a basketball game after completing the Back-to-School Color Run Aug.13. More than 250 children and their Family members attended the run to celebrate one last family event before returning to the new school year.

Children of all ages and their families had one last colorful weekend before returning to school by running and walking in the Back-to-School Color Run held at the Youth Sports Complex Aug. 13.



The run was hosted by the Child, Youth Services Sports and Fitness program led by Darius Lane, youth sports director.



“This is the 2022 Back-to-School Color Run day,” Lane said. “This was an idea we had about eight years ago. We had a good turn out and a lot of entities on Fort Jackson helped make this a successful event.”



Volunteers from the Fort Jackson Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers, Victory Chapter of the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club, parents, and Child and Youth Services employees helped set up running lanes and splashing children and their families with powdered color as they ran and walked through the course.



More than 250 military children and their family members attended the eighth annual event.



“We had a great time at the color run. My little one still isn’t done having fun,” said Tech. Sgt. Jamik Geigher, assigned to the Air National Guard 94th Air Medical Staging Squadron.



“I was faster than dad,” said Rylind Geigher, Tech. Sgt. Geigher’s son.



The Geigher family not only enjoyed the color run but joined the other families in attendance to continue the day of fun with bounce houses, basketball, a giant version of the classic game Connect Four, and a chance to get selfies with Mason the Columbia Fireflies baseball team’s mascot.



Army Community Services provided a booth with a wheel to spin for prizes such as Bluetooth speakers and other prizes. Outdoor Recreation provided their newest game where participants could try their luck at shooting an arrow at colorful balls hovering over air vents. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program team, more commonly known as D.A.R.E., provided their tricked-out vehicle for families to explore and ask any questions.



“It’s about getting back to school and families running,” said Sunny Bolton, Child and Youth Services coordinator. “There are free school supplies, bouncing and stuff like this is it’s family resiliency, and that is why we do it.”



The event took months of planning and coordination to ensure a safe and successful event.



“This is a good event to get the kids excited to go back to school,” Lane said. “It’s a good time and it was worth all the hard work.”