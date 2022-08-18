International Maritime Security Construct Holds Change of Command

MANAMA, Bahrain – The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) headquarters held a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain between two officers from United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, Aug.18.



Royal Navy Commodore Ben Aldous assumed command of IMSC from Commodore Don Mackinnon who served as commander since November 2021.



“It has been an honor to command the IMSC and Coalition Task Force Sentinel over the last nine months, as it continues to deliver its important mission across the region,” said Mackinnon. “It has been humbling to witness the incredible commitment and professionalism of all our partners, working together both afloat and ashore in service of a single shared goal to improve regional maritime security.”



IMSC was formed in July 2019 in response to increased threats to freedom of navigation for merchant mariners transiting international waters in the Middle East. Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel was established four months later to deter state-sponsored malign activity and reassure the merchant shipping industry in the Bab al-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz.



Romania joined IMSC in March, becoming the ninth and newest member since Estonia joined in late-2020.



Aldous has served in the Royal Navy for 24 years and was most recently studying at the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.



“It is an honor and privilege to join the IMSC and assume command of CTF Sentinel,” said Aldous. “Commodore Mackinnon has done a fantastic job with some great achievements and I’m excited to pick up the mantle and continue his good work.”



Headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. 5th Fleet, IMSC enables nations to work cooperatively to promote the free flow of commerce, deter threats to shipping, and enhance maritime domain awareness and surveillance. Current members include Albania, Bahrain, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

