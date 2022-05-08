A trip into the past with V Corps

ANSBACH, Germany – U.S. Army V Corps Forward leaders embarked on a four-day Battle Staff Ride from Barton Barracks, August 5, 2022. The focal point of this extensive field study phase of the staff ride was the historical analysis of the Siegfried Campaign and north shoulder of the Battle of the Bulge. Overall, the staff ride encompasses a systematic preliminary study phase, an extensive field study phase on various historical sites, and an integration phase to capture the lessons derived from each site.



V Corps leaders toured through historical military sites throughout Germany and Belgium during World War II highlighting the role of the U.S. Army during the war. This corps-level staff ride intends to invoke a discussion among attendees and other leaders on lessons learned from the past to guide our current and future operations.



V Corps Soldiers participated in a number of battles and operations that contributed to the end of WWII. An analysis of “...the history of key Allied operations during World War II to defeat a common enemy in order to replicate successes and learn from failures” became the focus for Lt. Col. Jeff Han, assistant chief of staff for civil-military co-operations of V Corps.



There are key events that took place that changed the course of the war staff ride participants studied. On June 6, 1944, V Corps assaulted Omaha Beach, Normandy, France. Following the assault, corps Soldiers left the beachhead and proceeded toward the German border, liberating Paris, Sedan and Ardennes along the way. As in its name, the “Victory Corps” successfully liberated Luxembourg; directly after, fought in the Battle of the Bulge, captured Leipzig, made first contact with the Red Army at Torgau, and liberated Plzen, all by May 1945.



“A staff ride thus links a historical event, systematic preliminary study, and actual terrain to produce battle analysis in three dimensions: preliminary study, field study, and integration,” as defined by the U.S. Army Center of Military History. During a closing discussion, V Corps Senior Enlisted Advisor Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond S. Harris reinforced that “[V Corps] is now, once again, in Europe enhancing security in the region and reassuring NATO allies and partners of our commitment.”



As history often repeats itself, “Victory Corps” has returned to Europe. As America's forward deployed corps in Europe, V Corps is back to work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, executes joint and multinational training exercises, and retains command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater while building local community relationships.

