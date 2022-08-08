Commander, Naval Surfaces Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet names Surface Warfare Officer of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), names LCDR Corey Campos...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP), names LCDR Corey Campos Surface Warfare Officer of the Year. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Lt. Cmdr. Corey Campos, a native of Oak Harbor, WA, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) as the Combat Systems Officer, has been selected as the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) of the Year 2021.



This award recognizes the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) who best personifies the ideals of the Surface Warrior ethos to include excellence in warfighting, leadership, and mission accomplishment through superior professionalism and personal example.



“This year's competition was extremely fierce. Each SWO nominated for this prestigious award should take great pride in being an example of the best our community has to offer. Bravo zulu!” Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener wrote in the message.



Campos was selected from a nominative group of 11 Surface Warfare Officers across the surface force who proved their knowledge and skill sets as the best the Navy has to offer. The selection process included a Navigation Rules and Regulations exam, simulated ship handling evolutions, and demonstrations of expertise in tactics, weapons systems, and engineering.



“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this award,” Campos said. “I have had the privilege to work for and alongside some of the best in our community, and to be selected as SWO of the Year is a reflection of this. I attribute much of my success over the last year to the winning spirit of the Princeton team; the challenges of coming off of our ’21 deployment and through the Selected Restricted Availability were only overcome because of the determination, grit, and sense of family fostered by the wardroom, chiefs mess and crew. I also have to give a huge shout out to my husband for his drive and support through our alternating deployment schedules, and to my family for always being our number one supporter.”



“The SWO community could not have selected a more deserving officer for this award,” said Capt. Martin Robertson, Princeton’s commanding officer. “Corey is a powerhouse amongst her peers and an incredible mentor for the upcoming generation of SWOs. She has proven her expertise time and again in CIC, on the bridge, and in the Wardroom, leading in all aspects of surface warfare operations. The Princeton Team is extremely proud of her and her accomplishments."



During 2021, Princeton completed an 11-month 5th and 7th Fleet deployment, participated in sustainment operations in April, and executed a 7-month Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) at NASCO Ship Yards. In 2022, Princeton made a berth shift from NASCO to NBSD, completing the SRA and is in the midst of Basic Phase. Princeton is currently in port readying for future operations.