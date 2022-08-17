DTRA Partners in Proliferation Security Initiative, Exercise Fortune Guard 22

Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in continued support to the United States and Asia-Pacific regional partners, participated in the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) Exercise Fortune Guard 22 (FG22), as part of the annual PSI Asia-Pacific Exercise Rotation (APER), on August 8-12, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii.



The PSI is a global effort that aims to stop trafficking of weapons of mass destruction (WMD), their delivery systems, and related materials to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. Since its establishment in 2003, 107 countries have made a political commitment to support the PSI.



Exercise FG22 is designed to address the full range WMD counterproliferation interdiction-related elements, from whole-of-government rapid decision making to operational interdiction, seizure, and disposition, through: expert briefs; a scenario-based tabletop discussion; a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response subject-matter-expert information exchange; and, WMD interdiction capabilities demonstrations at a seaport and simulated at-sea.



“As part of our Building Partner Capacity efforts, DTRA is proud to support PSI activities and Exercise Fortune Guard 22,” said David Musgrave, director, DTRA’s On-Site Inspection & Building Capacity Directorate. “The proliferation of WMD and their delivery systems threatens the citizens of all countries - defeating this threat requires information sharing, and when necessary, coordinated action.”



DTRA’s participation in FG22 supports the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear and Countering WMD Policy, Joint Staff, USINDOPACOM, U.S. and foreign interagency partners by providing design, planning, execution, facilitation, funding, logistics, and counterproliferation expertise support.



“Fortune Guard 22 is an international cooperative effort and demonstrates the commitment of participants to the PSI,” said Musgrave. “This engagement allows us the opportunity to exercise national capabilities and conduct counterproliferation interdictions activities to increase understanding and interoperability among endorsing states, geographic regions and globally.”



As the Counter WMD Implementer for the Department of Defense, DTRA aligns Building Partner Capacity activities to support regional requirements identified by the Geographic Combatant Command, building strong relationships with our partners and allies to enable Joint Forces to compete and win against WMD threats.

