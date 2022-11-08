The 19th Maintenance Group along with a project team from the 19th Maintenance Squadron, recently tested new virtual reality corrosion control capabilities to train their Airmen in a more controlled environment.



The VR simulation allows Airmen to immerse themselves in a hangar containing an aircraft and use a controller that is modified to look and feel like a paint sprayer to paint the aircraft and various parts.



The push for the virtual reality training helps reduce the costs and risks associated with Airmen using real paint and tools.



“For the fabrication flight to produce the level of work required, hundreds of hours of training are necessary along with gallons of paints and solvents,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Rollason, 19th Maintenance Group innovations NCO in charge.



In addition to the monetary and safety benefits, the VR training allows the Airmen to train at virtually anytime and anywhere they want.



“The simulator will provide customizable training for the Airmen of the 19th MXS without the need to practice on costly aircraft parts and rely on aircraft repair schedules,” Rollason said.



With the technology already implemented at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, and Warner Robbins Air Force Base, Georgia, the Airmen from the 19th MXG and MXS are looking to expand the scale and scope of the VR capabilities.



“This has been a long project," said Tech. Sgt. Brian Welch, 19th MXS corrosion control shift leader. "As we expand on this concept, we believe the benefits to our Airmen will be worth all the effort we have put into getting this implemented as a standard for our unit.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 15:30 Story ID: 427439 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VR training paints new picture for 19th MXS, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.