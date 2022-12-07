Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VoluTEEN program inaugurated at NMCSD

    VoluTEEN program inaugurated at NMCSD

    Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) welcomed 37 teens ages 14-17 as the first...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    A group of high school students are inaugurating Naval Medical Center San Diego’s first Summer VolunTEEN program.

    During the six week program, teens are providing traditional volunteer support to the hospital and attending demonstrations and presentations at NMCSD and its surrounding clinics.

    The chance to volunteer at a medical treatment facility was the perfect opportunity for Gianna Bove, who heard of the program from her mother and was instantly attracted to the prospect of spending time with medical health care professionals.

    “I want to go into the medical field and this opportunity is going to allow me to gain wisdom from professionals in the Navy who can give advice regarding what I should do with my future and how I should move forward in my education going into the medical field,” said Bove.

    However, before any interaction with patients or staff, the teens have to go through an orientation and training sessions.

    “In preparation for their time in the program, teens were provided training and presentations from multiple program experts from NMCSD, including Patient Relations, Infection Control, Patient Safety, Occupational Safety, HIPAA/Privacy and others, and were introduced to program and team leaders,” said Mr. Jeff Apana, NMCSD chief experience officer and VolunTEEN program lead coordinator.

    NMCSD’s commitment to introducing a diverse group of teenage students to careers in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), including professions in healthcare, is the main driving force for having implemented the Summer VolunTEEN program.

    Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, what many hospitals discovered is that the contributions of teens went a long way to alleviate some of the burden on an already taxed medical staff. For these medical facilities, every little support made a disproportionate difference for their staff.

    Throughout their stay, the teens will also benefit from meeting other teens with similar interests and form new friendships, helping them broaden their life experiences to enable them grow personally and educationally.

    “This is a great opportunity for teens and staff, and we look forward to providing a meaningful and educational experience for our teens this summer,” said Apana.

    NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 13:25
    Story ID: 427431
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VoluTEEN program inaugurated at NMCSD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VoluTEEN program inaugurated at NMCSD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    NMCSD
    NMRTC San Diego
    volunTEEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT