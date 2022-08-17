NSWCPD Participates in Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium General Membership Meeting

Courtesy Photo | The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division participated in the Maritime...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division participated in the Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium General Membership Meeting at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on July 25-27, 2022. MSTIC is a collaboration executed under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) to develop and mature technologies that enhance the Navy’s mission effectiveness. (Graphic courtesy of Advanced Technology International (ATI) / released) see less | View Image Page

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division participated in the Maritime Sustainment Technology and Innovation Consortium General Membership Meeting at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on July 25-27, 2022.



More than 175 attendees participating in two days of presentations and briefs by NSWCPD, MSTIC, and Advanced Technology International (ATI) discussing needs of the Navy and industry, as well as a day of one-on-one meetings with industry and Navy personnel.



NSWCPD Commander Capt. Dana Simon provided context on how MSTIC relates to the Navy’s vision.



“This is a great opportunity for us (NSWCPD) and a great opportunity for the Navy. We’re going to have to keep up with our adversaries and I think that’s what the OTA (Other Transaction Authority) brings to us.” Simon said.



Host William Deligne, the MSTIC executive director, discussed the purpose of this meeting as bring together traditional and non-traditional defense manufacturers and solution providers and the leading researchers in academia to provide innovative technological solutions to address security threats in the surface, subsurface, air, ground, littoral, and expeditionary environments.



Alicia McPeters, a contracting officer for NSWCPD and the agreements officer for the MSTIC OT (Other Transaction) Agreement, shared the status of OTA awards.



“We started planning for MSTIC and utilizing the OT authority as another way of buying things back in June of 2020… We awarded our first two projects this year,” McPeters said.



According to the MSTIC website (mstic.org), “OTAs enable fast acquisition of critically-needed technologies in areas as diverse as shipbuilding, armaments, satellites, medical devices, and electromagnetic spectrum technologies.”



Michael Lavery, the Liberty Tech Bridge Director explained how the Tech Bridge can be beneficial to the industry partners.



“The key behind the Tech Bridge is industry engagement. … For those who don’t know what Tech Transition in the government is, it’s when you take intellectual property from the U.S. government and license them to small businesses. … You (industry) can develop them and the government can choose to buy the technology,” Lavery said.



Thomas Perotti, Executive Director of NAVSEA Naval Systems Engineering and Logistics Directorate (SEA 05), former NSWCPD Technical Director, and the keynote speaker of the MSTIC general membership meeting emphasized how we can all collectively leverage the MSTIC OTA to quickly and innovatively solve some of the Navy’s toughest challenges.



“One example, as the Navy continues to press forward into the digitized machinery world, is accelerating the strategic use of shipboard condition based maintenance data that leverages industry and government advancements in data sciences, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to improve reliability, maintainability, and availability of our ship systems.”



MSTIC hopes to use the OTA to create a streamlined process of awarding necessary contract awards to promote innovation in the Navy and Maritime Superiority throughout the fleet.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.