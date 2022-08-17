Iwo Jima Gets Connected!

NORFOLK (Aug. 16, 2022) -- The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) became the first naval platform to implement the Navy Regional Maintenance Center’s Wi-Fi program on its barge for Sailor use on August 11.

The Wi-Fi, which is connected to a network at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, provides Sailors with 2 to 20 gigabytes per second of connectivity, providing the crew access to Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNet) sites in the palm of their hand. It also allows for a continued workflow anytime the ship’s Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) NIPRNet services are down. This results in increased productivity throughout the workday.

“This concept will bolster network redundancy throughout the fleet,” said Chief Warrant Officer Conrad Alexander, Information Systems Officer aboard Iwo Jima. “In the digital age, being connected is increasingly important.”

Alexander said the feedback and recommendations for barge Wi-Fi directly aligns with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday’s “Get Real, Get Better” initiative, which empowers Sailors, from junior to senior, to find and fix issues at their level.

“This is an amazing way for the Navy to stay ahead in today’s era of strategic competition,” Alexander said.

Iwo Jima’s recent homeport shift from Mayport, Florida, to Norfolk, Virginia, produced many geographic bachelor, or “geo-bach,” Sailors. These Sailors live away from their families and inhabit the ship’s barge. The introduction of the Wi-Fi gives these Sailors a resource not previously available on barges, boosting morale for the crew.

Alexander said the Wi-Fi enhances geo-bach Sailors’ ability to stream their favorite websites from lounges, the mess decks or the comfort of their berthing spaces.

“Sailor Wi-Fi increases our productivity throughout the command, allowing more work to be accomplished despite the limited computer assets available while in the shipyard. Furthermore, this capability increases the quality of life of our Sailors living onboard,” said Capt. J. A. Krier, Iwo Jima’s Commanding Officer. “Overall, fantastic job by our Information Systems team in getting this capability set up for Iwo Jima!”

Iwo Jima continues to pave the way for technological advances and Sailor welfare as it continues its CNO Availability. Iwo Jima is dry-docked at General Dynamics, NASSCO Shipyard, Norfolk, Virginia, for a scheduled maintenance period.

